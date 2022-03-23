The absence of the top contender has thrown the door wide open for Barty's rivals to launch their own power grabs. Aryna Sabalenka is the new de facto queen of the court and will hope to make the most of her top seeding.

The Miami Open 2022 may not be the biggest story in tennis right now amid the backdrop of WTA world No.1 Ash Barty's retirement but the tournament kicks off in full with plenty of drama to come.

Naomi Osaka is among the unseeded players competing in the Round of 128 today as they all battle to face the seeded stars in Round 2.

In the men's game, British aces Andy Murray and world No.146 Jack Draper will enter at the first round stage as they seek to battle through to face tough competitors.

Nick Kyrgios, David Goffin, Richard Gasquet and Benoit Paire will also compete in the first round where the top seeds lie in wait for their chance to get going.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Miami Open 2022 tennis tournament.

When is the Miami Open 2022?

The tournament started on Tuesday 22nd March 2022 with a staggered opening round of the WTA tournament.

The men's and women's complete draws will be up and running by Wednesday 23rd March.

Both the men's and women's tournaments will draw to a close with the finals on Saturday 2nd April 2022 and Sunday 3rd April 2022.

Miami Open 2022 schedule

ATP Men's Singles (1000)

Qualifying: Monday 21st – Tuesday 22nd

First round: Wednesday 23rd – Thursday 24th

Second round: Friday 25th – Saturday 26th

Third round: Sunday 27th – Monday 28th

Last 16: Tuesday 29th

Quarter-finals: Wednesday 30th – Thursday 31st

Semi-finals: Friday 1st April

Final: Sunday 3rd April

WTA Women's Singles (1000)

Qualifying: Monday 21st – Tuesday 22nd

First round: Tuesday 22nd – Wednesday 23rd

Second round: Thursday 24th – Friday 25th

Third round: Saturday 26th – Sunday 27th

Last 16: Monday 28th

Quarter-finals: Tuesday 29th – Wednesday 30th

Semi-finals: Thursday 31st

Final: Saturday 2nd April

How to watch and live stream Miami Open 2022 in the UK

You can tune in to watch the entire tournament unfold live on Amazon Prime Video. You can sign up for a free trial now and soak up some of the finest tennis players around strutting their stuff in the US.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which also means you can watch hit shows such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Juventus as well as some Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Where is the Miami Open 2022 held?

The tournament is held at Hard Rock Stadium complex in Miami Gardens, Florida, USA.

Hard Rock Stadium itself is home to the Miami Dolphins NFL team with a number of show courts and practice courts around the grounds.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide, or visit our dedicated hub for more Sports news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.