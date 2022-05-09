Carlos Alcaraz Garfia is the name to remember. The Spanish teenager's reputation was already blossoming prior to the clay court season but he has come to full bloom after winning the Barcelona Open and Madrid Open in back-to-back tournaments.

The Italian Open has arrived on the heels of a seismic Madrid Open, but one superstar competitor will not feature in Rome.

The 19-year-old went through King of Clay Rafael Nadal – who won his first Grand Slam when Alcaraz Garfia was just two years old – and world No.1 Novak Djokovic on the way to the trophy, but has withdrawn from the Italian Open to rest up ahead of the French Open.

The brewing storm will have the old guard quaking ahead of Roland-Garros, but the likes of Nadal and Djokovic have a big opportunity to seize points and a crown in Italy this week.

In the women's event, world No.1 Iga Swiatek will be determined to make the most of her return to action, though Paula Badosa and Aryna Sabalenka will hope to close the gap to the top. Brit Emma Raducanu is also in action.

RadioTimes.com brings you the Italian Open 2022 order of play for today.

Italian Open 2022 schedule

All UK time. Singles matches only.

Monday 9th May

Centre Court

From 10am

[14] Reilly Opelka (USA) v [PR] Stan Wawrinka (SUI)

Zhang Shuai (CHN) v [WC] Martina Trevisan (ITA)

Karen Khachanov v [Q] Giulio Zeppieri (ITA)

Not before 6pm

Fabio Fognini (ITA) v [PR] Dominic Thiem (AUT)

Not before 7:30pm

Camila Giorgi (ITA) v Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)

Grand Stand Arena

From 10am

Jenson Brooksby (USA) v [WC] Flavio Cobolli (ITA)

[13] Denis Shapovalov (CAN) v Lorenzo Sonego (ITA)

[12] Belinda Bencic (SUI) v [WC] Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA)

[15] Coco Gauff (USA) v Angelique Kerber (GER)

Not before 6pm

[15] Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) v Federico Delbonis (ARG)

Pietrangeli

[16] Victoria Azarenka v Viktorija Golubic (SUI)

Simona Halep (ROU) v Alizé Cornet (FRA)

Daniel Evans (GBR) v Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO)

Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) v Sebastian Korda (USA)

[14] Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova v Leylah Fernandez (CAN)

Court 1

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) v Ilya Ivashka

Veronika Kudermetova v [Q] Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Alexander Bublik (KAZ) v [LL] Marcos Giron (USA)

Anhelina Kalinina (UKR) v Madison Keys (USA)

Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [Q] Dusan Lajovic (SRB)

Court 2

[PR] Borna Coric (CRO) v [Q] Laslo Djere (SRB)

[Q] Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) v [Q] Kaja Juvan (SLO)

Tommy Paul (USA) v Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP)

Court 3

Daria Kasatkina v Tamara Zidansek (SLO)

[PR] Karolina Muchova (CZE) v [Q] Petra Martic (CRO)

