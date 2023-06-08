World No.1 Alcaraz has fought his way through the rounds at Roland-Garros with ease, while Djokovic has followed him step-for-step so far.

The French Open 2023 has served up an epic in the making, as Carlos Alcaraz goes toe-to-toe with Novak Djokovic for only the second time in history.

However, due to Djokovic being seeded at No.3, he was placed in the same half of the draw as Alcaraz, leading to this encounter.

Alcaraz's fledgling status as top dog is under threat, as Djokovic could return to the summit once more if he goes on to lift his second major of the year. Whatever the result, the journey we're all about to embark on in Paris looks set to be explosive.

You can check out the result of their only other meeting further down this page, while we've rounded up all the ways you can tune in to soak up the two finest players in tennis slogging it out for supremacy.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the latest details on how to watch Carlos Alcaraz v Novak Djokovic in the French Open 2023 semi-finals, as well as their head to head record and form.

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz v Novak Djokovic at French Open 2023

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will go head-to-head at an unconfirmed time on Friday 9th June 2023. We will update this page as soon as the schedule is locked in.

Their match will be shown across Eurosport platforms in the UK. The Eurosport TV channels will boast live coverage, while there are plenty of options to watch online.

You can stream the match live and on-demand via discovery+.

The discovery+ Entertainment & Sport plan is available for £6.99 a month or £59.99 per year.

You can also add discovery+ Entertainment & Sport to your Amazon Prime Video account by signing up for the service as an add-on.

Carlos Alcaraz v Novak Djokovic head-to-head record

Alcaraz and Djokovic have only played each other once before: the Spanish prodigy won their only encounter.

The first match was played in May 2022 at the Madrid Open, coincidentally another semi-final match in a high-profile tournament on a clay court.

Djokovic claimed the first set 7-6 in the tie break, before Alcaraz struck back to win 7-5 then 7-6 in a second tie break.

Carlos Alcaraz ranking and form

Alcaraz is the reigning World No.1 following an outrageous streak of form in 2023 after returning from injury.

His lead is a slender one, however. The chasing pair of Daniil Medvedev and Djokovic are not far behind the Spanish superstar, while Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud and Holger Rune are a Grand Slam victory away from throwing their names firmly into the ring.

In terms of form, Alcaraz has won 35 of 38 matches this year so far with four ATP titles to his name, including the Barcelona Open and Madrid Open – both on clay.

Novak Djokovic ranking and form

Djokovic is the current World No.3 but will rise to No.2, ahead of Medvedev, regardless of what happens in his clash with Alcaraz.

The Serbian star will tip back over the 6,000-point threshold and would surge all the way back to No.1 in the world should he defeat Alcaraz and win the French Open final.

Djokovic has won 25 of 29 matches in 2023. He has played in fewer tournaments due to being unable to enter the US, hence why he lost ground at the top of the rankings. He has only won one title in 2023, but that was the Australian Open – the first major of the year – meaning he has been able to keep his points tally high despite participating in relatively few tournaments.

