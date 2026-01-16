The Australian Open 2026 will shape the complexion of the year ahead in elite, global tennis – but who will seize the opportunity?

Carlos Alcaraz enters the men's singles draw as world No. 1 and top seed and could establish his position at the top should he build on his quarter-final exit last year and Jannik Sinner fail to repeat his triumphant final win.

In the women's game, Aryna Sabalenka is untouchable at the top right now, but a shock early exit would haul her back towards a snarling chasing pack including former No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

There are two British players involved in the seedings this year. Cam Norris is No. 26 in the men's draw, while Emma Raducanu has fought her way to No. 28 in the women's event.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full lists of seeded men's and women's players for the Australian Open 2026.

As the tournament progresses, we will update the seeded lists detailing when each player is eliminated so you can track their progress.

Australian Open 2026 seeded players (Men)

Carlos Alcaraz Jannik Sinner Alexander Zverev Novak Djokovic Lorenzo Musetti Alex de Minaur Felix Auger-Aliassime Ben Shelton Taylor Fritz Alexander Bublik Daniil Medvedev Casper Ruud Andrey Rublev Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Karen Khachanov Jakub Mensik Jiri Lehecka Francisco Cerundolo Tommy Paul Flavio Cobolli Denis Shapovalov Luciano Darderi Tallon Griekspoor Arthur Rinderknech Learner Tien Cameron Norrie Brandon Nakashima Joao Fonseca Frances Tiafoe Valentin Vacherot Stefanos Tsitsipas Corentin Moutet

Australian Open 2026 seeded players (Women)

Aryna Sabalenka Iga Świątek Coco Gauff Amanda Anisimova Elena Rybakina Jessica Pegula Jasmine Paolini Mirra Andreeva Madison Keys Belinda Bencic Ekaterina Alexandrova Elina Svitolina Linda Noskova Clara Tauson Emma Navarro Naomi Osaka Victoria Mboko Liudmila Samsonova Karolina Muchova Marta Kostyuk Elise Mertens Leylah Fernández Diana Shnaider Jelena Ostapenko Paula Badosa Dayana Yastremska Sofia Kenin Emma Raducanu Iva Jovic Maya Joint Anna Kalinskaya Marketa Vondrousova

