The Australian Open 2026 will shape the complexion of the year ahead in elite, global tennis – but who will seize the opportunity?

Carlos Alcaraz enters the men's singles draw as world No. 1 and top seed and could establish his position at the top should he build on his quarter-final exit last year and Jannik Sinner fail to repeat his triumphant final win.

In the women's game, Aryna Sabalenka is untouchable at the top right now, but a shock early exit would haul her back towards a snarling chasing pack including former No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

There are two British players involved in the seedings this year. Cam Norris is No. 26 in the men's draw, while Emma Raducanu has fought her way to No. 28 in the women's event.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full lists of seeded men's and women's players for the Australian Open 2026.

As the tournament progresses, we will update the seeded lists detailing when each player is eliminated so you can track their progress.

Australian Open 2026 seeded players (Men)

  1. Carlos Alcaraz
  2. Jannik Sinner
  3. Alexander Zverev
  4. Novak Djokovic
  5. Lorenzo Musetti
  6. Alex de Minaur
  7. Felix Auger-Aliassime
  8. Ben Shelton
  9. Taylor Fritz
  10. Alexander Bublik
  11. Daniil Medvedev
  12. Casper Ruud
  13. Andrey Rublev
  14. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
  15. Karen Khachanov
  16. Jakub Mensik
  17. Jiri Lehecka
  18. Francisco Cerundolo
  19. Tommy Paul
  20. Flavio Cobolli
  21. Denis Shapovalov
  22. Luciano Darderi
  23. Tallon Griekspoor
  24. Arthur Rinderknech
  25. Learner Tien
  26. Cameron Norrie
  27. Brandon Nakashima
  28. Joao Fonseca
  29. Frances Tiafoe
  30. Valentin Vacherot
  31. Stefanos Tsitsipas
  32. Corentin Moutet

Australian Open 2026 seeded players (Women)

  1. Aryna Sabalenka
  2. Iga Świątek
  3. Coco Gauff
  4. Amanda Anisimova
  5. Elena Rybakina
  6. Jessica Pegula
  7. Jasmine Paolini
  8. Mirra Andreeva
  9. Madison Keys
  10. Belinda Bencic
  11. Ekaterina Alexandrova
  12. Elina Svitolina
  13. Linda Noskova
  14. Clara Tauson
  15. Emma Navarro
  16. Naomi Osaka
  17. Victoria Mboko
  18. Liudmila Samsonova
  19. Karolina Muchova
  20. Marta Kostyuk
  21. Elise Mertens
  22. Leylah Fernández
  23. Diana Shnaider
  24. Jelena Ostapenko
  25. Paula Badosa
  26. Dayana Yastremska
  27. Sofia Kenin
  28. Emma Raducanu
  29. Iva Jovic
  30. Maya Joint
  31. Anna Kalinskaya
  32. Marketa Vondrousova
