❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Australian Open 2026 prize money round by round confirmed
Australian Open 2026 prize money has been confirmed with a major prize pot up for grabs across the men's, women's and doubles.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Friday, 16 January 2026 at 12:00 pm
Ad
Ad
The TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad