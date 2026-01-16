Players at the Australian Open 2026 can enjoy another lucrative payday increase following confirmation of the prize money total up for grabs at Melbourne Park.

Ad

The top prize for men's and women's singles players has risen by almost 20 per cent up to $4.15m AUD (£2.08m), and the whole prize purse is up 16 per cent year-on-year, representing the largest jump in the competition's history.

Doubles winners will take home almost one million Australian dollars per pair.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the confirmed Australian Open prize money figures for the tournament in 2026.

Australian Open prize money 2026 – Men's and Women's Singles

Total amounts per player.

Winner: $4.15m AUD (£2.08m)

Runner-up: $2.15m AUD (£1.08m)

Semi-finals: $1.25m AUD (£625k)

Quarter-finals: $750k AUD (£375k)

Round 4 (R16): $480k AUD (£240k)

Round 3 (R32): $327.75k AUD (£164k)

Round 2 (R64): $225k AUD (£113k)

Round 1 (R128): $150k AUD (£75k)

Q3: $83.5k AUD (£41.8k)

Q2: $57k AUD (£28.5k)

Q1: $40.5k AUD (£20.3k)

Australian Open prize money 2026 – Men's and Women's Doubles

Total amounts per pair.

Winner: $900k AUD (£450k)

Runner-up: $485k AUD (£243k)

Semi-finals: $275k AUD (£138k)

Quarter-finals: $158k AUD (£79k)

Round 3 (R16): $92k AUD (£46k)

Round 2 (R32): $64k AUD (£32k)

Round 1 (R64): $44k AUD (£22k)

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.