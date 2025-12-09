Reigning champion Tom Ford begins his Snooker Shoot Out title defence on the opening day of the fast-paced tournament.

A randomised draw, single-frame matches with a 10-minute limit, and a 10/15-second shot clock are among the rule changes that make the format an exciting switch from the norm.

Action moves fast at the three-day ranking tournament, which is back at the Tower Circus in Blackpool after a decade away from the venue.

Ford takes on Martin O'Donnell in the afternoon session, while Masters champion Shaun Murphy, whose 147 in this format in 2023 was truly special, is the highest-ranked player on the table in the evening.

It may not have the history or esteem of the Triple Crown events, but even Snooker purists can't deny that the shortened format throws up plenty of drama.

RadioTimes.com brings you the daily order of play and full schedule for Snooker Shoot Out 2025.

We're keeping this page updated with all the latest times and coverage details throughout the course of the tournament.

Snooker Shoot Out 2025 schedule – today's order of play

All UK time. Coverage on TNT Sports and discovery+.

Wednesday 10th December

From 1pm

Ethan Llewellyn (ENG) (a) v Yao Pengcheng (CHN) [92]

Steven Wardropper (SCO) (a) v Florian Nüßle (AUT) [110]

Stuart Carrington (ENG) (a) v Zhao Hanyang (CHN) [88]

Lan Yuhao (CHN) [86] v Joel Connolly (NIR) (a)

Michael Holt (ENG) [51] v Ashley Hugill (ENG) (a)

Chatchapong Nasa (THA) [100] v Stan Moody (ENG) [39]

Mark Davis (ENG) [48] v Pang Junxu (CHN) [19]

Jiang Jun (CHN) [81] v Robbie McGuigan (NIR) [73]

Mateusz Baranowski (POL) [91] v Ken Doherty (IRL) [84]

David Lilley (ENG) [40] v Ali Carter (ENG) [9]

Martin O'Donnell (ENG) [33] v Tom Ford (ENG) [15]

Ricky Walden (ENG) [35] v Ryan Davies (ENG) (a)

Dylan Emery (WAL) [75] v Mitchell Mann (ENG) [66]

Leone Crowley (IRL) [97] v Amir Sarkhosh (IRN) [62]

Zhang Anda (CHN) [12] v Julien Leclercq (BEL) [65]

Long Zehuang (CHN) [42] v Luca Brecel (BEL) [29]

From 7pm

Joe O'Connor (ENG) [17] v Duane Jones (WAL) [56]

Haydon Pinhey (ENG) [72] v Allan Taylor (ENG) [60]

Ishpreet Singh Chadha (IND) [52] v Dean Young (SCO) (a)

Iulian Boiko (UKR) [74] v Hatem Yassen (EGY) [98]

Shaun Murphy (ENG) [2] v Patrick Whelan (ENG) (a)

Xu Yichen (CHN) [96] v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh (THA) [31]

Ashley Carty (ENG) (a) v Bulcsu Revesz (HUN) [71]

Elliot Slessor (ENG) [11] v Louis Heathcote (ENG) [61]

David Gilbert (ENG) [13] v Matthew Stevens (WAL) [38]

Mahmoud El Hareedy (EGY) [111] v Gary Wilson (ENG) [5]

Jimmy Robertson (ENG) [23] v Matthew Selt (ENG) [25]

Ben Woollaston (ENG) [26] v Ben Mertens (BEL) [53]

Chris Wakelin (ENG) [7] v Zhou Yuelong (CHN) [18]

Sanderson Lam (ENG) [50] v Jonas Luz (BRA) [94]

Fergal Quinn (NIR) [106] v Jordan Brown (NIR) [49]

Umut Dikme (GER) (a) v Ryan Day (WAL) [27]

Thursday 11th December

From 1pm

Wu Yize (CHN) [4] v Marco Fu (HKG) [79]

Cheung Ka Wai (HKG) [69] v Liam Graham (SCO) [99]

Noppon Saengkham (THA) [24] v Xu Si (CHN) [28]

Chang Bingyu (CHN) [58] v Liam Pullen (ENG) [70]

Lyu Haotian (CHN) [37] v Fan Zhengyi (CHN) [44]

Michal Szubarczyk (POL) [85] v Jamie Jones (WAL) [45]

Wang Yuchen (HKG) [55] v Kaylan Patel (ENG) (a)

Jak Jones (WAL) [8] v Huang Jiahao (CHN) [67]

Ng On Yee (HKG) (f) [107] v Mark Allen (NIR) [1]

Ross Muir (SCO) [95] v Zhao Xintong (CHN) [3]

Jackson Page (WAL) [22] v Lei Peifan (CHN) [20]

Riley Powell (WAL) (a) v Daniel Wells (WAL) [30]

Yuan Sijun (CHN) [21] v Gong Chenzhi (CHN) [54]

Mohammed Shehab (UAE) [101] v Reanne Evans (ENG) (f) [83]

Artemijs Zizins (LAT) [64] v Vladislav Gradinari (MDA) (a)

Ellise Scott (ENG) (af) v Bai Yulu (CHN) (f) [87]

From 7pm

Oliver Lines (ENG) [46] v Mark Lloyd (ENG) (a)

Daniel Womersley (ENG) (a) v Alexander Ursenbacher (SUI) [102]

Sam Craigie (ENG) [76] v Si Jiahui (CHN) [6]

Stephen Maguire (SCO) [14] v Farakh Ajaib (PAK) [63]

Hossein Vafaei (IRN) [16] v Haris Tahir (PAK) [68]

Robert Milkins (ENG) [43] v Liu Hongyu (CHN) [47]

Aaron Hill (IRL) [32] v Liu Wenwei (CHN) [93]

Ian Burns (ENG) [90] v Liam Highfield (ENG) [80]

Stuart Bingham (ENG) [10] v Jack O'Brien (IRL) (a)

Oliver Brown (ENG) [103] v Jimmy White (ENG) [105]

Antoni Kowalski (POL) [57] v Sahil Nayyar (CAN) [109]

Gao Yang (CHN) [89] v Steven Hallworth (ENG) [78]

Zak Surety (ENG) [41] v Kreishh Gurbaxani (IND) [104]

Chris Totten (SCO) [82] v Connor Benzey (ENG) [108]

Liam Davies (WAL) [59] v Anthony McGill (SCO) [34]

He Guoqiang (CHN) [36] v David Grace (ENG) [77]

How to watch the Snooker Shoot Out 2025 on TV and live stream

UK snooker fans will have access to extensive coverage of the Snooker Shoot Out 2025 on TNT Sports.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also watch TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract and stream directly to your smart TV as well as on a variety of devices, including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

