The fight was due to take place in September, but the death of Queen Elizabeth II saw it postponed for a month and the new date has now approached.

Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall finally go head to head in the ring for the first time in their professional careers this weekend.

Marshall is the only boxer to have ever defeated Shields, though their previous encounter was an amateur bout. Both women have a point to prove against one another.

The pair have conquered the world across the female middleweight division, and now they will lock horns for the chance to scoop all six titles at once. Shields has five on the line, while Marshall has her WBO belt up for grabs.

What channel is Shields vs Marshall?

You can watch the fight live on Sky Sports Arena and Main Event from 7:30pm on Saturday 15th October.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Watch Shields vs Marshall live stream

Sky Sports customers can live stream the bout via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the fight via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

When is Shields vs Marshall?

The fight takes place on Saturday 15th October 2022.

For more details, including expected ring walk times, check out our Shields vs Marshall fight time guide.

Where is Shields vs Marshall fight on?

Shields vs Marshall will be held at the O2 Arena in London, with a partisan home crowd set to will Marshall on to victory.

A big crowd is expected at the 20,000-capacity arena.

Shields vs Marshall undercard

Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall (undisputed women’s middleweight title)

Mikaela Mayer vs Alycia Baumgardner (unified women’s super-featherweight title)

Lauren Price vs Timea Belik (women’s welterweight)

Karris Artingstall vs Marina Sakharov (women’s featherweight)

Caroline Dubois vs Milena Koleva (women’s lightweight)

Ebonie Jones vs Vanessa Caballero (women’s super-bantamweight)

April Hunter vs Erica Alvarez (women’s super-welterweight)

Georgia O’Connor vs Joyce van Ee (women’s super-welterweight)

Shannon Ryan vs Bucha El Quassi (women’s super-flyweight)

