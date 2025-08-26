Coming up on Saturday, Wales face Canada before Scotland take on Fiji, then England continue their campaign against Samoa.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full fixture list – and results – for the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025.

Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 fixtures and results

All UK time. All matches on BBC iPlayer, plus channels specified below.

Group stage

Friday 22nd August

Pool A: England 69-7 USA (7:30pm, Stadium of Light, Sunderland) BBC One

Saturday 23rd August

Pool A: Australia 73-0 Samoa (12:00pm, Salford Community Stadium, Salford)

Pool B: Scotland 38-8 Wales (2:45pm, Salford Community Stadium, Salford) BBC One

Pool B: Canada 65-7 Fiji (5:30pm, York Community Stadium, York)

Pool D: France 24-0 Italy (8:15pm, Sandy Park, Exeter)

Sunday 24th August

Pool C: Ireland 42-14 Japan (12:00pm, Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton) BBC Two

Pool D: South Africa 66-6 Brazil (2:45pm, Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton)

Pool C: New Zealand 54-8 Spain (5:30pm, York Community Stadium, York)

Saturday 30th August

Pool B: Canada v Wales (12:00pm, Salford Community Stadium, Salford) BBC Two

Pool B: Scotland v Fiji (2:45pm, Salford Community Stadium, Salford) BBC Two

Pool A: England v Samoa (5:00pm, Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton) BBC Two

Pool A: USA v Australia (7:30pm, York Community Stadium, York)

Sunday 31st August

Pool C: Ireland v Spain (12:00pm, Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton) BBC Two

Pool C: New Zealand v Japan (2:00pm, Sandy Park, Exeter)

Pool D: Italy v South Africa (3:30pm, York Community Stadium, York)

Pool D: France v Brazil (4:45pm, Sandy Park, Exeter)

Saturday 6th September

Pool B: Canada v Scotland (12:00pm, Sandy Park, Exeter) BBC Two

Pool A: USA v Samoa (1:30pm, York Community Stadium, York)

Pool B: Wales v Fiji (2:45pm, Sandy Park, Exeter) BBC Two

Pool A: England v Australia (5:00pm, Brighton and Hove Stadium, Brighton) BBC Two

Sunday 7th September

Pool C: Japan v Spain (12:00pm, York Community Stadium, York)

Pool D: Italy v Brazil (2:00pm, Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton)

Pool C: New Zealand v Ireland (2:45pm, Brighton and Hove Albion Stadium, Brighton) BBC Two

Pool D: France v South Africa (4:45pm, Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton)

Quarter-finals

Saturday 13th September

QF1: Winner Pool C v Runner-up Pool D (1:00pm, Sandy Park, Exeter) BBC Two

QF2: Winner Pool B v Runner-up Pool A (4:00pm, Ashton Gate, Bristol) BBC Two

Sunday 14th September

QF3: Winner Pool D v Runner-up Pool C (1:00pm, Sandy Park, Exeter) BBC Two

QF4: Winner Pool A v Runner-up Pool B (4:00pm, Ashton Gate, Bristol) BBC One

Semi-finals

Friday 19th September

SF1: Winner QF1 v Winner QF2 (7:00pm, Ashton Gate, Bristol) BBC Two

Saturday 20th September

SF2: Winner QF3 v Winner QF4 (3:30pm, Ashton Gate, Bristol) BBC One

Finals

Saturday 27th September

Bronze Final: Runner-up SF1 v Runner-up SF2 (12:30pm, Twickenham Stadium, London) BBC Two

Final: Winner SF1 v Winner SF2 (4:00pm, Twickenham Stadium, London) BBC One

