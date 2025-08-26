Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 fixtures and results: Dates and kick-off times
The full list of Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 fixtures and results, including dates and times.
The Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 fixture list is packed full of exciting clashes in the days and weeks to come following the opening weekend of matches.
England kick-started proceedings with a resounding victory over USA at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, with a bumper crowd in attendance for the big clash.
Coming up on Saturday, Wales face Canada before Scotland take on Fiji, then England continue their campaign against Samoa.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full fixture list – and results – for the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025.
Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 fixtures and results
All UK time. All matches on BBC iPlayer, plus channels specified below.
Group stage
Friday 22nd August
- Pool A: England 69-7 USA (7:30pm, Stadium of Light, Sunderland) BBC One
Saturday 23rd August
- Pool A: Australia 73-0 Samoa (12:00pm, Salford Community Stadium, Salford)
- Pool B: Scotland 38-8 Wales (2:45pm, Salford Community Stadium, Salford) BBC One
- Pool B: Canada 65-7 Fiji (5:30pm, York Community Stadium, York)
- Pool D: France 24-0 Italy (8:15pm, Sandy Park, Exeter)
Sunday 24th August
- Pool C: Ireland 42-14 Japan (12:00pm, Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton) BBC Two
- Pool D: South Africa 66-6 Brazil (2:45pm, Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton)
- Pool C: New Zealand 54-8 Spain (5:30pm, York Community Stadium, York)
Saturday 30th August
- Pool B: Canada v Wales (12:00pm, Salford Community Stadium, Salford) BBC Two
- Pool B: Scotland v Fiji (2:45pm, Salford Community Stadium, Salford) BBC Two
- Pool A: England v Samoa (5:00pm, Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton) BBC Two
- Pool A: USA v Australia (7:30pm, York Community Stadium, York)
Sunday 31st August
- Pool C: Ireland v Spain (12:00pm, Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton) BBC Two
- Pool C: New Zealand v Japan (2:00pm, Sandy Park, Exeter)
- Pool D: Italy v South Africa (3:30pm, York Community Stadium, York)
- Pool D: France v Brazil (4:45pm, Sandy Park, Exeter)
Saturday 6th September
- Pool B: Canada v Scotland (12:00pm, Sandy Park, Exeter) BBC Two
- Pool A: USA v Samoa (1:30pm, York Community Stadium, York)
- Pool B: Wales v Fiji (2:45pm, Sandy Park, Exeter) BBC Two
- Pool A: England v Australia (5:00pm, Brighton and Hove Stadium, Brighton) BBC Two
Sunday 7th September
- Pool C: Japan v Spain (12:00pm, York Community Stadium, York)
- Pool D: Italy v Brazil (2:00pm, Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton)
- Pool C: New Zealand v Ireland (2:45pm, Brighton and Hove Albion Stadium, Brighton) BBC Two
- Pool D: France v South Africa (4:45pm, Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton)
Quarter-finals
Saturday 13th September
- QF1: Winner Pool C v Runner-up Pool D (1:00pm, Sandy Park, Exeter) BBC Two
- QF2: Winner Pool B v Runner-up Pool A (4:00pm, Ashton Gate, Bristol) BBC Two
Sunday 14th September
- QF3: Winner Pool D v Runner-up Pool C (1:00pm, Sandy Park, Exeter) BBC Two
- QF4: Winner Pool A v Runner-up Pool B (4:00pm, Ashton Gate, Bristol) BBC One
Semi-finals
Friday 19th September
- SF1: Winner QF1 v Winner QF2 (7:00pm, Ashton Gate, Bristol) BBC Two
Saturday 20th September
- SF2: Winner QF3 v Winner QF4 (3:30pm, Ashton Gate, Bristol) BBC One
Finals
Saturday 27th September
- Bronze Final: Runner-up SF1 v Runner-up SF2 (12:30pm, Twickenham Stadium, London) BBC Two
- Final: Winner SF1 v Winner SF2 (4:00pm, Twickenham Stadium, London) BBC One
