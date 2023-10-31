Saturday also represents an opportunity for Wales fans to welcome their Rugby World Cup team home despite a disappointing defeat to Argentina in the knockout rounds, but the main sideshow revolves around figures in the Barbarians' camp.

The invitational team – built using players from a range of nations – will be coached by Eddie Jones, who has resigned from the Australia job after just 10 months in charge following a disastrous World Cup campaign.

Intriguingly, the Barbarians squad includes former Australia captain Michael Hooper, who was controversially left out of the Wallabies' World Cup squad by Jones.

Further to that snub, Jones took an extraordinary swipe at several players, including Hooper, earlier this week, saying: "For those guys, I don’t think they were the right role models for the team going forward.

"Don’t get me wrong, they’re not bad guys. But you need guys – particularly when you’ve got a team like Australia has at the moment – you need guys who are obsessed with winning, obsessed with being good.

"He [Hooper] is a great guy, but the timing is not right for him." More than a few cameras will be pointed at Jones and Hooper this weekend in Wales.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v Barbarians on TV and online.

When is Wales v Barbarians?

Wales v Barbarians will take place on Saturday 4th November 2023.

The game takes place at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff.

What time is Wales v Barbarians kick-off?

Wales v Barbarians will kick off at 2:30pm.

What TV channel is Wales v Barbarians on?

Wales v Barbarians will only be shown on one terrestrial TV channel, Welsh-language channel S4C.

It will not be shown live on a terrestrial TV channel with English commentary, but it will be shown on free-to-air on-demand platforms detailed below.

How to live stream Wales v Barbarians online

Wales v Barbarians will be live streamed on BBC iPlayer for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of devices, including smartphones and tablets via the BBC iPlayer app.

It will also be available live on S4C online.

Wales squad – team news

TBC

Barbarians squad – team news

Forwards: Asafo Aumua (New Zealand), Joe Moody (New Zealand), Peni Ravai (Fiji), Angus Bell (Australia), Taniela Tupou (Australia), Rob Leota (Australia), Alun Wyn Jones (Wales), Tom Hooper (Australia), Justin Tipuric (Wales), Michael Hooper (Australia), Api Ratuniyarawa (Fiji), Rob Valetini (Australia), Tevita Ikanivere (Fiji)

Backs: Simione Kuruvoli (Fiji), Lautaro Bazan Velez (Argentina), Nicolas Sanchez (Argentina), Izaia Perese (Australia), Selestino Ravutaumada (Fiji), Len Ikitau (Australia), Ilaisa Droasese (Fiji), Ben Donaldson (Australia), Andrew Kellaway (Australia)

Coaches: Eddie Jones (Australia), Scott Robertson (New Zealand), Mark Jones (Wales), Jamie Roberts (Wales), Will Greenwood (England)

