The final day of the Six Nations 2026 looks set to live up to its Super Saturday billing and could end with a rare phenomenon – Scottish or Irish fans supporting England.

Scotland's victory over France in Murrayfield last weekend has blown the title race wide open and three teams head into the weekend hunting silverware. France remain top of the table but the Scots have pulled level on points and Ireland are only one back in third.

Saturday's games will decide who wins the Championship. The French are gunning for back-to-back titles, Scotland are chasing their first-ever Six Nations triumph, and Andy Farrell's side have their sights set on a third win in four years.

Super Saturday kicks off with Ireland v Scotland in Dublin, before Wales host Italy, and then England travel to face France in the evening game. Ultimately, the winner of the early match will need a favour from the English in Paris.

Fans are set to be treated to a thrilling final day of the tournament, with twists and turns to be expected, but what do the three teams chasing the title need to do to get their hands on the trophy?

Radio Times breaks down how France, Scotland, and Ireland can win the Six Nations 2026 Championship.

France

France full-back Thomas Ramos. Franco Arland/Getty Images

v England at Stade de France (8:10pm) ITV

France will be keeping a close eye on events at the Aviva Stadium and will know exactly what they need to do ahead of kick-off against England.

If Scotland beat Ireland, France will win the Championship with:

A win with more bonus points than Scotland

A win that leaves the two teams level on points, unless Scotland overturn the 58-point points-difference gap

If Ireland beat Scotland, France will win the Championship with:

A win

A draw, as long as they get one more bonus point than Ireland or Ireland beat Scotland by 63 points or more

A loss with two bonus points if Ireland don't get a try bonus point, unless the Irish make up the 63-point difference deficit

If Ireland and Scotland draw, France will win the Championship with:

A win

A draw

A loss with two bonus points, as long as Scotland don't get a try bonus point

Scotland

Scotland centre Hugh Jones. (Photo by Malcolm Mackenzie/Getty Images)

v Ireland at Aviva Stadium (2:10pm) ITV

Scotland will need to overcome their struggles against Ireland in the Six Nations and hope for a favour from England if they are to claim their first title.

If France beat England, Scotland will win the Championship with:

A win with more bonus points than France

A win that leaves the two teams level on points, as long as Scotland make up the 58-point difference deficit

If France draw with England, Scotland will win the Championship with:

A win

A draw with more bonus points than France

If England beat France, Scotland will win the Championship with:

A win

A draw

A loss by two points or less, with two bonus points, as long as neither France or Ireland get a try bonus point, and Scotland make up the 58-point difference deficit

Ireland

Ireland fly-half Jack Crowley. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Getty Images)

v Scotland at Aviva Stadium (2:10pm) ITV

Ireland cannot win the Championship if France beat England.

If France draw with England, Ireland will win the Championship with:

A win

A win with the same number of bonus points as France, provided Scotland do not take two losing bonus points and Ireland overturn the 63-point points-difference gap

If England beat France, Ireland will win the Championship with:

A bonus point win

A win, as long as neither France or Scotland get two losing bonus points. Ireland will also need to make up a 63-point difference deficit if they finish level on points with France

