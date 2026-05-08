Scotland host France in Edinburgh as the Women's Six Nations resumes on Saturday.

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The Scots will be seeking a response to their 41-14 round 3 defeat in Italy and must be at their very best against one of the favourites for the title.

France arrive in the Scottish capital aiming to keep pace with leaders England ahead of their final-day showdown in Bordeaux, which looks set to decide this year's winners.

The visitors have made an unblemished start to the tournament, beating Italy, Wales, and Ireland ahead of the rest week.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v France on TV and online.

When is Scotland v France?

Scotland v France will take place on Saturday 9 May 2026.

The game takes place at Hive Stadium in Edinburgh.

What time is Scotland v France kick-off?

Scotland v France will kick off at 4:15pm.

Check out the Women's Six Nations TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is Scotland v France on?

Scotland v France will be shown live on BBC Two.

Rugby experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across BBC platforms.

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How to live stream Scotland v France online

Scotland v France will be live streamed on BBC iPlayer for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the BBC iPlayer app.

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