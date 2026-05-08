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What channel is Scotland v France Women's Six Nations 2026 match on? Kick-off time, TV details and live stream
Check out how to watch Scotland v France in a Women's Six Nations 2026 match, including TV details and more.
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Published: Friday, 8 May 2026 at 9:30 am
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