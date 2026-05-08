England resume their quest for an eighth consecutive Women's Six Nations title away against Italy in Parma on Saturday.

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The Red Roses head out of the rest week at the top of the table after three matches – though France, who they face in Bordeaux on the final day, are level with them on points.

John Mitchell has made six changes for their round 4 clash, in part due to injury, and subsequently shifted Ellie Kildunne out to the wing.

Italy sit third in the Women's Six Nations and thumped Scotland at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi ahead of the rest week.

The hosts will relish a shot at England, the dominant force in world rugby, but the odds are against them stopping their march toward another title.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Italy v England on TV and online.

When is Italy v England?

Italy v England will take place on Saturday 9 May 2026.

The game takes place at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma.

What time is Italy v England kick-off?

Italy v England will kick off at 2pm.

Check out the Women's Six Nations TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is Italy v England on?

Italy v England will be shown live on BBC Two.

Rugby experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across BBC platforms.

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How to live stream Italy v England online

Italy v England will be live streamed on BBC iPlayer for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of devices, including smartphones and tablets via the BBC iPlayer app.

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