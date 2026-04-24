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What channel is England v Wales Women's Six Nations 2026 match on? Kick-off time, TV details and live stream
Check out how to watch England v Wales in a Women's Six Nations 2026 match, including TV details and more.
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Published: Friday, 24 April 2026 at 9:00 am
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