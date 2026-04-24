England set their sights on Wales ahead of their Women's Six Nations at Ashton Gate on Saturday.

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The Red Roses piled on the points at Murrayfield, beating Scotland 84-7 to move above France to the top of the table after two matches.

Despite the absence of some key players, John Mitchell's side have wasted no time justifying their favourites tag as they hunt an eighth-consecutive Six Nations title.

Winless Wales will be looking to bounce back from last weekend's 38-7 defeat to France in Cardiff and will be wary that the dominant force in world rugby awaits them in the West Country.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Wales on TV and online.

When is England v Wales?

England v Wales will take place on Saturday 25 April 2026.

The game takes place at Ashton Gate in Bristol.

What time is England v Wales kick-off?

England v Wales will kick off at 2:15pm.

Check out the Women's Six Nations TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is England v Wales on?

Scotland v England will be shown live on BBC Two.

Rugby experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across BBC platforms.

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How to live stream England v Wales online

England v Wales will be live streamed on BBC iPlayer for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the BBC iPlayer app.

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