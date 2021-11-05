What channel is England v Tonga Autumn Internationals match on? Kick off time, TV and live stream

England begin their Autumn Internationals with a clash against Tonga at Twickenham this weekend live on Amazon Prime Video.

Eddie Jones’ men have struggled to find any kind of form since last season’s Autumn Nations Cup, which they won at a canter.

The 2021 Six Nations was a bruising affair for Jones as England were defeated by Scotland, Wales and Ireland.

Two friendly victories over USA and Canada won’t have done much to raise spirits, especially considering there were only 14 points separating the sides in the rare USA encounter. The Autumn Internationals need to go smoothly for Jones and his side.

Tonga already played on British soil last weekend but they were demolished 60-14 by a rampant Scotland side at Murrayfield.

When is England v Tonga on TV?

England v Tonga will take place on Saturday 6th November 2021.

What time is kick-off?

England v Tonga will kick off at 3:15pm.

What TV channel is England v Tonga on?

The match won’t be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

How to live stream England v Tonga online

Amazon Prime Video will show coverage of the game live from 2:30pm.

England v Tonga team news

England: Freddie Steward; Adam Radwan, Henry Slade, Manu Tuilagi, Jonny May; Owen Farrell, Ben Youngs; Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Kyle Sinckler; Maro Itoje, Jonny Hill; Courtney Lawes, Sam Underhill, Tom Curry.

Replacements: Jamie Blamire, Joe Marler, Will Stuart, Charlie Ewels, Alex Dombrandt, Alex Mitchell, Marcus Smith, George Furbank.

Tonga: T. Veainu; W. Fifita, M. Hingano, A. Taumoepeau, S. Kata; K. Morath, S. Takulua (capt); S. Fisi’ihoi, P. Ngauamo, B. Tameifuna,; H. Fifita, T. Halaifonua; L. Timani, M. Kafatolu, S. Vailanu.

Replacements: S. Maile, L. Uhila, M. Fia, S. Funaki, O. Havili, L. Fukofuka, J. Faiva, V. Fine.

