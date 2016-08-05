From: Kingston upon Thames

When is Mohamed Sbihi competing in Rio 2016?

Sbihi first picks up his Olympic oars in the third men’s coxless four heat at 4.20pm, Sunday 7th August. The repechage is on Monday at 2.20pm, semi-finals on Wednesday from 1.30pm and the final on Friday at 2.44pm.

Greatest moment

In 2015 he won gold at the World Championships for the third consecutive year.

Who is Mohamed Sbihi?

A giant of Team GB. At 6’ 6” tall and packing the muscle required for a rowing heavyweight squad, Sbihi is part of the men's coxless four, Britain’s key rowing medal hope.

Sbihi – known by his teammates as Moe – was first identified as a potential Olympian in 2003 after coming top in the u15 Great Britain Indoor Rowing Championships.

13 years later, Sbihi has won an Olympic bronze men's eight medal from London 2012, alongside three World Championship titles and three European golds.

He will be in the same boat as George Nash, Alex Gregory and Constantine Louloudis in the coxless four (finals on Friday 12th August, 2.45pm).