The national anthem is a traditional part of all major American sporting events, but the Super Bowl rendition seems to matter more.

The is the United States of America, displaying the totality of the United States of America, in approximately 79 seconds.

But who has the honour of singing it in 2025? And what about the other big musical numbers on the night?

Who is singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl 2025?

Jon Batiste will sing the US national anthem ahead of Super Bowl LIX.

The 38-year-old musician has recorded and performed alongside an array of superstars including Stevie Wonder, Ed Sheeran, Prince and Alicia Keys.

He will have the honour of leading the stadium in a rousing rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner. Cue the roar as he strikes the high note.

Who is singing America the Beautiful at the Super Bowl 2025?

Trombone Shorty and Lauren Daigle will sing America the Beautiful as part of the ceremony prior to the game.

Shorty is a homegrown hero from New Orleans, famed for playing his namesake instrument in a range of jazz and funk settings.

Daigle – a two-time Grammy-winning contemporary Christian artist – is also a Louisiana native and was asked to collaborate with Shorty for the ultimate show.

Who is singing Lift Every Voice and Sing at the Super Bowl 2025?

Ledisi will perform Lift Every Voice and Sing. The early 20th century hymn has risen back to prominence following the death of George Floyd in 2020.

The song has become part of the Super Bowl schedule, having been performed ahead of five consecutive games dating back to 2021, the first Super Bowl since Floyd's death in Minneapolis.

