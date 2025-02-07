You may think both teams enter the showpiece game as equals, but the home team designation does come with one or two minor perks that could tip the psychological scales in their favour.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the home team at Super Bowl 2025.

Who is the home team at Super Bowl 2025?

The Super Bowl 2025 home team will be the Philadelphia Eagles.

The NFC Champions will be the first name on the sheet, and while the benefits are minimal, there are two small bonuses that come with the home team status.

The Eagles get to choose which jersey to wear. They have chosen to wear their green home jersey, as expected, meaning the Kansas City Chiefs will don their white away uniform.

Aside from aesthetics, the Eagles' second bonus is that they will select heads or tails in the coin toss before the game, which effectively determines which team will take possession of the football first.

It's still a 50:50 shout rather than a genuine advantage to have the coin toss pick.

What is the Super Bowl home team curse?

The Super Bowl curse doesn't actually relate to the 'administrative' home team (in this case, the Kansas City Chiefs). Instead, the home team curse revolves around the Super Bowl stadium itself.

The curse involved the Super Bowl host team failing to qualify for the Super Bowl that year. The curse was broken when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams made it to the Super Bowl in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

Both teams went on to win the big game on their home turf.

