Chiefs quarterback Mahomes told reporters during a pre-game press conference: “It's always cool to be able to play in front of a sitting president. Someone that is at the top position in our country. It's cool to hear that he's seen me play football and respects the game that I play."

Tight-end Travis Kelce – who is currently dating Taylor Swift – also spoke about Trump's presence at the big game. He said: “I think, you know, no matter who the president is, I know I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of my life, you know, and having the president there, you know, it’s the best country in the world. So, that’d be pretty cool."

After Swift endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 US Presidential Election, Trump posted on Truth Social: "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT."

The 47th President, aged 78, is expected to feature in a pre-recorded pre-game interview with Fox, the US broadcasters of the big game in 2025. This is a recurring, if sporadically upheld, tradition among US presidents, though game attendance clearly is not.

But why is Trump attending the big game this year having opted against attending during his first term in office?

Why is Donald Trump at the Super Bowl?

Donald Trump will attend the Super Bowl in 2025 after being invited to be a guest of honour at the event by New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson.

The Saints own the Caesars Superdome, despite not featuring in the showpiece game on this occasion.

Trump has experienced a fractious relationship with the NFL over the years, dating back to the 1980s.

He was publicly outspoken against Colin Kaepernick's kneeling protest during the national anthem ahead of NFL games, while he has also criticised the league's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) policies and programs.

On the flip side, many players have delcared support for Trump, with numerous players replicating his viral dance moves, while San Francisco 49ers star Joey Bosa was fined for interrupting a post-game interview wearing a Make America Great Again cap.

In 1983, Trump owned the United States Football League (USFL) side New Jersey Generals and launched a legal challenge against the NFL in an effort to force a merger. He was unsuccessful and the USFL eventually folded.

Trump was also rumoured to be mounting a bid to by the Buffalo Bills franchise in 2014, but was outbid by Terry Pegula, billionaire father of WTA tennis star Jessica Pegula.

He has not declared allegiance to either team in the upcoming Super Bowl match-up.

