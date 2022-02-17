LeBron James and Kevin Durant will lead the two teams into the big clash which is always a popular attraction on the sporting calendar.

The NBA All-Star Game 2022 is fast-approaching with the finest basketball stars in the US gearing up to do battle.

Last year's encounter ended 170-150 to Team Durant against Team LeBron, meaning the latter will be gunning for revenge in this one.

Team LeBron looks particularly tasty this year with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Steph Curry aiding his cause.

Fans beyond the US will be keen to watch the cream of the crop duel in the All-Star Game, with UK fans set to break their body clocks once more for a sporting occasion on the other side of the Atlantic.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the NBA All-Star Game UK time, date and TV details.

When is the NBA All-Star Game in UK time?

The NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday 20th February 2022.

Tip-off will be at 1am UK time for British fans, with the match starting at 8pm in the US.

That means the match will run into the early hours of Monday 21st.

What TV channel is NBA All-Star Game?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Arena from 11pm and Main Event from 11:30pm.

Watch NBA All-Star Game live stream

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

NBA All-Star Game 2022 teams

Team LeBron line-up

Starters

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors

DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers (captain)

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Reserves

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns

Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors

James Harden, Philadelphia 76ers (injured)

Jarrett Allen, Cleveland Cavaliers

Team Durant line-up

Starters

Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets (captain – injured)

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Andrew Wiggins, Golden State Warriors

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Reserves

LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

Dejounte Murray, San Antonio Spurs

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors (injured)

Where is the NBA All-Star Game?

The NBA All-Star Game will take place in the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio.

This is the regular home of the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team LeBron James left in 2018 for the LA Lakers. LeBron was born 40 miles away from Cleveland in Akron, Ohio.

