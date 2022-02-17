NBA All-Star Game 2022: UK time, date and how to watch on TV
Your complete guide to the 71st NBA All-Star Game including UK time, date and how to watch live on TV.
The NBA All-Star Game 2022 is fast-approaching with the finest basketball stars in the US gearing up to do battle.
LeBron James and Kevin Durant will lead the two teams into the big clash which is always a popular attraction on the sporting calendar.
Last year's encounter ended 170-150 to Team Durant against Team LeBron, meaning the latter will be gunning for revenge in this one.
Team LeBron looks particularly tasty this year with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Steph Curry aiding his cause.
Fans beyond the US will be keen to watch the cream of the crop duel in the All-Star Game, with UK fans set to break their body clocks once more for a sporting occasion on the other side of the Atlantic.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the NBA All-Star Game UK time, date and TV details.
When is the NBA All-Star Game in UK time?
The NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday 20th February 2022.
Tip-off will be at 1am UK time for British fans, with the match starting at 8pm in the US.
That means the match will run into the early hours of Monday 21st.
What TV channel is NBA All-Star Game?
You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Arena from 11pm and Main Event from 11:30pm.
You can add channels such as Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.
Watch NBA All-Star Game live stream
Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.
You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.
NBA All-Star Game 2022 teams
Team LeBron line-up
Starters
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
- Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors
- DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls
- LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers (captain)
- Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
Reserves
- Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat
- Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
- Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz
- Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns
- Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors
- James Harden, Philadelphia 76ers (injured)
- Jarrett Allen, Cleveland Cavaliers
Team Durant line-up
Starters
- Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets (captain – injured)
- Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
- Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies
- Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
- Andrew Wiggins, Golden State Warriors
- Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
Reserves
- LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets
- Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns
- Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz
- Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls
- Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks
- Dejounte Murray, San Antonio Spurs
- Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors (injured)
Where is the NBA All-Star Game?
The NBA All-Star Game will take place in the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio.
This is the regular home of the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team LeBron James left in 2018 for the LA Lakers. LeBron was born 40 miles away from Cleveland in Akron, Ohio.
