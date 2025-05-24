Isle of Man TT 2025 on TV: Schedule, channel and live stream
Your guide to watching the Isle of Man TT 2025 on TV and live stream, plus the full schedule.
Riders return to the Mountain Course for the Isle of Man TT this week.
A series of qualifying events will push riders to their limits in order to make the grade for race week.
Michael Dunlop returns to the island as the most successful rider of all time with 29 victories in the event. He surpassed his late uncle Joey Dunlop's record of 26 wins with four triumphs in 2024.
The 37-mile circuit pushes racers to their limits, with speed dials winding up to 200mph in certain patches of the track and averages around 130mph.
The Isle of Man TT is certainly not without risks. Between the first event in 1907 and the most recent in 2024, there have been 156 fatalities during qualifying and race sessions. Six competitors died in the 2022 event alone, the joint-most deadly year in the history of the event.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the TV details you need to know for the Isle of Man TT 2025.
How to watch the Isle of Man TT on TV and live stream
The Isle of Man TT starts on Monday 26th May 2025 with qualifying events and runs until Saturday 7th June 2025.
Every single session will be broadcast exclusively live on TT+ Live Pass for a one-off fee of £23.99.
TT+ Live Pass can be streamed through a range of devices including smartphones, tablets and laptops.
Isle of Man TT schedule
All UK time. Subject to change. All events to be shown live on TT+ Live Pass.
Free practice schedule
Monday 26th May
- Supersport and Supertwin – 10:55am
- Superbike and Superstock – 11:35am
- Sidecar – 12:20pm
Qualifying schedule
Monday 26th May
- Supersport and Supertwin – 1:45pm
- Superbike and Superstock – 2:30pm
- Sidecar – 3:20pm
Tuesday 27th May
- Superbike and Superstock – 6:30pm
- Supersport and Supertwin – 7:20pm
- Sidecar – 8:10pm
Wednesday 28th May
- Superbike, Superstock and Supersport – 6:30pm
- Sidecar – 8:10pm
Thursday 29th May
- Superbike and Superstock – 6:30pm
- Supersport and Supertwin – 7:20pm
- Sidecar – 8:10pm
Friday 30th May
- Sidecar – 1:00pm
- Supersport and Supertwin – 1:45pm
- Superbike and Superstock – 2:45pm
Race schedule
Saturday 31st May
- Supersport TT Race 1 (4 laps) – 10:45am
- Sidecar TT Race 1 (3 laps) – 2:00pm
Sunday 1st June
- Superbike TT (6 laps) – 1:30pm
Tuesday 3rd June
- Superstock TT Race 1 (3 laps) – 10:45am
- Supertwin TT Race 1 (3 laps) – 2:00pm
Wednesday 4th June
- Supersport TT Race 2 (4 laps) – 10:45am
- Sidecar TT Race 2 (3 laps) – 2:00pm
Thursday 5th June
- Contingency day
Friday 6th June
- Superstock TT Race 2 (3 laps) – 10:45am
- Supertwin TT Race 2 (3 laps) – 2:00pm
- Senior TT Practice – 4:00pm
Saturday 7th June
- Senior TT (6 laps) – 10:45am
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.