Michael Dunlop returns to the island as the most successful rider of all time with 29 victories in the event. He surpassed his late uncle Joey Dunlop's record of 26 wins with four triumphs in 2024.

The 37-mile circuit pushes racers to their limits, with speed dials winding up to 200mph in certain patches of the track and averages around 130mph.

The Isle of Man TT is certainly not without risks. Between the first event in 1907 and the most recent in 2024, there have been 156 fatalities during qualifying and race sessions. Six competitors died in the 2022 event alone, the joint-most deadly year in the history of the event.

How to watch the Isle of Man TT on TV and live stream

The Isle of Man TT starts on Monday 26th May 2025 with qualifying events and runs until Saturday 7th June 2025.

Every single session will be broadcast exclusively live on TT+ Live Pass for a one-off fee of £23.99.

TT+ Live Pass can be streamed through a range of devices including smartphones, tablets and laptops.

Isle of Man TT schedule

All UK time. Subject to change. All events to be shown live on TT+ Live Pass.

Free practice schedule

Monday 26th May

Supersport and Supertwin – 10:55am

Superbike and Superstock – 11:35am

Sidecar – 12:20pm

Qualifying schedule

Monday 26th May

Supersport and Supertwin – 1:45pm

Superbike and Superstock – 2:30pm

Sidecar – 3:20pm

Tuesday 27th May

Superbike and Superstock – 6:30pm

Supersport and Supertwin – 7:20pm

Sidecar – 8:10pm

Wednesday 28th May

Superbike, Superstock and Supersport – 6:30pm

Sidecar – 8:10pm

Thursday 29th May

Superbike and Superstock – 6:30pm

Supersport and Supertwin – 7:20pm

Sidecar – 8:10pm

Friday 30th May

Sidecar – 1:00pm

Supersport and Supertwin – 1:45pm

Superbike and Superstock – 2:45pm

Race schedule

Saturday 31st May

Supersport TT Race 1 (4 laps) – 10:45am

Sidecar TT Race 1 (3 laps) – 2:00pm

Sunday 1st June

Superbike TT (6 laps) – 1:30pm

Tuesday 3rd June

Superstock TT Race 1 (3 laps) – 10:45am

Supertwin TT Race 1 (3 laps) – 2:00pm

Wednesday 4th June

Supersport TT Race 2 (4 laps) – 10:45am

Sidecar TT Race 2 (3 laps) – 2:00pm

Thursday 5th June

Contingency day

Friday 6th June

Superstock TT Race 2 (3 laps) – 10:45am

Supertwin TT Race 2 (3 laps) – 2:00pm

Senior TT Practice – 4:00pm

Saturday 7th June

Senior TT (6 laps) – 10:45am

