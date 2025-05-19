Reigning champion Josef Newgarden is chasing history as he bids to become the first driver ever to win 'the greatest spectacle in racing' three times in a row but will have to start from the back of the grid, alongside teammate Will Power, due to a penalty.

Spaniard Alex Palou is the form driver and the IndyCar championship leader after winning four of the first five races in an unusually dominant start to the season.

But it is 25-year-old Robert Shwartzman who will be on pole after becoming the first rookie to achieve the feat in 42 years, with two-time winner Takuma Sato in second.

How to watch the Indy 500 2025 on TV

The Indy 500 takes place on Sunday 25th May 2025.

You can watch the race live on Sky Sports F1 from 5:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Live stream Indy 500 2025 online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the race via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Indy 500 2025 schedule

All UK time.

The following sessions will all be shown live on Sky Sports F1 unless specified.

Monday 19th May

Practice – 6pm

Friday 23rd May

Final practice – 4pm (Sky Sports Mix)

7:30pm – Pit Stop Challenge

Sunday 25th May

Race: The 109th Indianapolis 500 – 5:30pm

