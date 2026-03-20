UFC touches down in London this weekend – with the featherweight title eliminator clash between undefeated duo Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy headlining UFC Fight Night London at the O2 Arena on Saturday.

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Two of the top contenders in what is a stacked weight class, the pair both arrive in the English capital with a point to prove and boasting nine match winning streaks in the UFC.

Murphy is one of many British fighters in the Octagon on Saturday, in what will be a showcase of the best homegrown talent.

The co-headline fight sees rising Liverpudlian star Luke Riley, who is a teammate of Paddy Pimblett, aim to continue his winning start to life in the UFC against American Michael Aswell Jr at the O2 Arena, while Michael 'Venom' Page is also in action.

It's shaping up to be a thrilling evening of action from the Octagon and the good news for fans in the UK is that you won't have to stay up until the early hours to tune in.

RadioTimes.com brings you full details of UFC Fight Night London, including UK time, TV channel, live stream details and the fight card.

When does UFC Fight Night London start in UK time?

UFC Fight Night London TV coverage will start at 8pm UK time on Saturday 21 March 2026.

The preliminary card is expected to start around 5pm UK time.

UFC Fight Night London on TV and live stream

UFC Fight Night London will be shown on TNT Sports 1.

Coverage of the preliminary fights starts at 6pm, with the main card on from 8pm.

You can watch TNT Sports with a monthly pass or via discovery+ on Amazon Prime Video on a monthly basis without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream the action on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Watch UFC Fight Night London in the US

US fans can watch the event live on Paramount+.

An essential plan, which includes ads, costs $8.99 per month or $89.99 per year, while a premium plan, with no ads, costs $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.

All 13 UFC numbered events and 30 UFC Fight Nights will be available on Paramount+, with no extra PPV cost, while select numbered events, including UFC 326, will be simulcast on CBS.

UFC Fight Night London fight card

Subject to change.

Main card – on TNT Sports from 8pm

Movsar Evloev vs Lerone Murphy – UFC Featherweight Eliminator

Luke Riley vs Michael Aswell – Featherweight

Michael Page vs Sam Patterson – Welterweight

Iwo Baraniewski vs Austen Lane – Light Heavyweight

Roman Dolidze vs Christian Leroy Duncan – Middleweight

Kurtis Campbell vs Danny Silva – Featherweight

Preliminary card – on TNT Sports from 6pm

Mason Jones vs Axel Sola – Lightweight

Nathaniel Wood vs Losene Keita – Featherweight

Mário Pinto vs Felipe Franco – Heavyweight

Mantas Kondratavičius vs Antonio Trócoli – Middleweight

Louie Sutherland vs Brando Peričić – Heavyweight

Shaqueme Rock vs Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady – Lightweight

Shanelle Dyer vs Ravena Oliveira – Women’s Strawweight

Melissa Mullins vs Luana Carolina – Women’s Bantamweight

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