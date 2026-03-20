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UFC Fight Night London live stream and TV: Evloev v Murphy UK time, TV and fight card
Your complete guide to UFC Fight Night London, including the Evloev v Murphy start time, fight card and TV coverage details.
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Published: Friday, 20 March 2026 at 9:00 am
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