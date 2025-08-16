He is undefeated in MMA since 2018, and undefeated in the UFC overall.

Chimaev has also not lost a bout in his UFC career to date and will relish his first shot at a world title in the Octagon this weekend.

RadioTimes.com brings you full details of UFC 319, including UK time, TV channel, live stream details and the fight card.

When does UFC 319 start in UK time?

UFC 319 TV coverage will start at 3am UK time on Sunday 17th August 2025 for the main card.

The preliminary card is expected to start around 1am UK time.

UFC 319 on TV and live stream

UFC 319 will be shown on TNT Sports 1 from 1am.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the 'Big Sport' package for £43 per month, which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also tune in with a discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream events via the TNT Sports website or the TNT Sports app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Watch UFC 319 in the US

US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+. On its own, ESPN+ costs $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year. UFC 319 will cost an additional $79.99 as it is a PPV event while you can get UFC 319 and a year of ESPN+ for $134.98.

You can also combine a Disney Plus subscription with ESPN+ for just $14.99 per month, but the main event will cost extra.

UFC 319 fight card

Subject to change.

Main card – on TNT Sports from 3am

Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev – Middleweight Title Fight

Lerone Murphy vs Aaron Pico – Featherweight

Geoff Neal vs Carlos Prates – Welterweight

Jared Cannonier vs Michael “Venom” Page – Middleweight

Tim Elliott vs Kai Asakura – Flyweight

Preliminary card – on TNT Sports from 1am

Gerald Meerschaert vs Michal Oleksiejczuk – Middleweight

Baysangur Susurkaev v Eric Nolan – Middleweight

Jessica Andrade vs Loopy Godinez – Women’s Strawweight

Chase Hooper vs Alexander Hernandez – Lightweight

Early Preliminary card – not televised in UK but available on UFC Fight Pass

Edson Barboza vs Drakkar Klose – Lightweight

Bryan Battle vs Nursulton Ruziboev – Middleweight

Karine Silva vs Dione Barbosa – Women’s Flyweight

Alibi Idris vs Joseph Morales – Flyweight

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.