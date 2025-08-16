UFC 319 live stream and TV: Du Plessis v Chimaev UK time, TV and fight card
Your complete guide to UFC 319, including the Du Plessis v Chimaev start time, fight card and TV coverage details.
UFC 319 has landed, with Dricus Du Plessis set to defend his Middleweight belt against challenger Khamzat Chimaev.
During his last outing in February, Du Plessis successfully defended the title against Sean Strickland, who he originally peeled the belt from in January 2024.
He is undefeated in MMA since 2018, and undefeated in the UFC overall.
Chimaev has also not lost a bout in his UFC career to date and will relish his first shot at a world title in the Octagon this weekend.
RadioTimes.com brings you full details of UFC 319, including UK time, TV channel, live stream details and the fight card.
When does UFC 319 start in UK time?
UFC 319 TV coverage will start at 3am UK time on Sunday 17th August 2025 for the main card.
The preliminary card is expected to start around 1am UK time.
UFC 319 on TV and live stream
UFC 319 will be shown on TNT Sports 1 from 1am.
There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the 'Big Sport' package for £43 per month, which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.
You can also tune in with a discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.
Regular subscribers can also stream events via the TNT Sports website or the TNT Sports app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
Watch UFC 319 in the US
US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+. On its own, ESPN+ costs $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year. UFC 319 will cost an additional $79.99 as it is a PPV event while you can get UFC 319 and a year of ESPN+ for $134.98.
You can also combine a Disney Plus subscription with ESPN+ for just $14.99 per month, but the main event will cost extra.
UFC 319 fight card
Subject to change.
Main card – on TNT Sports from 3am
- Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev – Middleweight Title Fight
- Lerone Murphy vs Aaron Pico – Featherweight
- Geoff Neal vs Carlos Prates – Welterweight
- Jared Cannonier vs Michael “Venom” Page – Middleweight
- Tim Elliott vs Kai Asakura – Flyweight
Preliminary card – on TNT Sports from 1am
- Gerald Meerschaert vs Michal Oleksiejczuk – Middleweight
- Baysangur Susurkaev v Eric Nolan – Middleweight
- Jessica Andrade vs Loopy Godinez – Women’s Strawweight
- Chase Hooper vs Alexander Hernandez – Lightweight
Early Preliminary card – not televised in UK but available on UFC Fight Pass
- Edson Barboza vs Drakkar Klose – Lightweight
- Bryan Battle vs Nursulton Ruziboev – Middleweight
- Karine Silva vs Dione Barbosa – Women’s Flyweight
- Alibi Idris vs Joseph Morales – Flyweight
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.