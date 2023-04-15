A fresh crop of contenders and former champions, as well as literal and figurative dark horses, will line up at Aintree for a crack at glory this Saturday.

The Grand National 2023 is one of the highlights of the British sporting calendar, the summit of elite horse racing and it's live on TV this weekend.

Noble Yeats – and now-retired jockey Sam Waley-Cohen – sealed a fairytale triumph in 2022 despite going off at 50/1. Sean Bowen will ride the champion horse this year in a bid for back-to-back titles.

Corach Rambler is the early favourite to claim victory in the National, though he must fight off inevitably stiff competition from Delta Work, Willie Mullins' best hope Mr Incredible and Any Second Now, the latter of whom finished third and second in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Whether you're a seasoned veteran or casual punter in horse racing, the Grand National is one of the transcendent sporting events able to bring the nation to a standstill. Get ready to tune in.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the TV details you need to know for the Grand National 2023.

How to watch the Grand National on TV

Fans can tune in to watch the Grand National Festival for free on ITV every day, including the main event itself.

The Grand National 2023 will run at 5:15pm on Saturday 15th April 2023.

Grand National Festival TV schedule

Check out the full broadcast schedule for the entire festival below.

Thursday 13th April

ITV1 / ITVX: 2pm – 5pm

Friday 14th April

ITV1 / ITVX: 2pm – 5pm

Saturday 15th April

ITV1 / ITVX: 2pm – 6:15pm

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Grand National odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, check out bet365 for the latest betting odds for the Grand National.

For all the latest racings odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.