If you can't tune in for TV coverage throughout the day, there's comprehensive radio commentary featuring all 28 races of the Festival, including the Gold Cup, to savour.

Fans across the nation boast a range of options to enjoy the action, and we've got the audio details below.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the radio coverage details for Cheltenham Festival 2025.

Cheltenham Festival 2025 on radio

The BBC will broadcast live coverage of every Cheltenham Festival race across its radio platforms throughout the event.

All 28 races will be live on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra. It is not available on non-digital radio frequencies. Gold Cup Day will also be covered live on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Listen to Cheltenham Festival 2025 online

Online radio coverage – including BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra – will be available on the BBC Sounds app or via the BBC Sport website.

This is the easiest way to tune in to listen, with coverage available on a host of devices - from laptops and computers to portable devices such as smartphones and tablets.

