How to watch Cheltenham Festival 2023: TV channel and live stream
Your guide to watching Cheltenham Festival 2023 on TV and live stream this week.
The Cheltenham Festival is one of the highlights of the world horse racing calendar with punters tuning in from across the globe to catch a glimpse.
Over 200,000 punters will flood into the course over the four-day period, but for those not lucky enough to adorn the stands, fear not.
TV coverage will be wide, free and extensive across the week with ITV back to host hours of daily live broadcasts throughout each day.
Ed Chamberlain is back in the saddle on presenting duties and will be on hand to guide you through the twists and turns each day, with a stellar supporting cast of guests and experts.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the TV details you need to know for Cheltenham Festival 2023.
How to watch Cheltenham Festival on TV
Fans can tune in to watch the event for free on ITV every day.
Tuesday 14th March
ITV1: 1pm – 4:30pm
Wednesday 15th March
ITV4: 1pm – 2pm
ITV1: 2pm – 4:30pm
Thursday 16th March
ITV1: 1pm – 4:30pm
Friday 17th March
ITV1: 1pm – 4:30pm
Live stream Cheltenham Festival online
You can also live stream the festival via ITVX on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
The last two races of each day will be shown online at Racing.tv.
