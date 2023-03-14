What time is Cheltenham Festival 2023 today? Schedule and race times
Your guide to Cheltenham Festival 2023 schedule, including races on today.
The Cheltenham Festival is ready to roll with four days of the finest horse racing action you'll find anywhere in the world.
All eyes will turn to the main race of the day, the Champion Hurdle at 3:30pm, as Honeysuckle prepares for a potential show-stopping swansong.
Officials have reduced the capacity for this year's events to enhance the experience of those who are in attendance. Up to 68,500 punters will line the course each day this week.
It could be a controversial week at the racecourse due to new whip rules that, if breached, could lead to jockeys being disqualified.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for Cheltenham Festival 2023, including all the races taking place today.
When is Cheltenham Festival 2023?
Cheltenham Festival runs from Tuesday 14th March 2023 until Friday 17th March.
Racing action begins at 1:30pm each day and draws to a close with races at 5:30pm.
Cheltenham Festival 2023 schedule today
Day 1: Tuesday 14th March – Champion Day
Supreme Novices’ Hurdle - 1:30pm
Arkle Challenge Trophy - 2:10pm
Handicap Steeple Chase - 2:50pm
Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy - 3:30pm
Mares’ Hurdle - 4:10pm
Juvenile Handicap Hurdle - 4:50pm
National Hunt Steeple Chase Challenge Cup - 5:30pm
Day 2: Wednesday 15th March – Ladies Day
Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle - 1:30pm
Brown Advisory Novices’ Steeple Chase - 2:10pm
Coral Cup Hurdle - 2:50pm
Queen Mother Champion Chase - 3:30pm
Cross-Country Steeple Chase - 4:10pm
Grand Annual Handicap Chase - 4:50pm
Champion Bumper - 5:30pm
Day 3: Thursday 16th March – St Patrick's Thursday
Turners Novices’ Chase - 1:30pm
Pertemps Network Final Hurdle - 2:10pm
Ryanair Chase - 2:50pm
Stayers’ Hurdle - 3:30pm
County Plate Chase - 4:10pm
Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle - 4:50pm
Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup - 5:30pm
Day 4: Friday 17th March – Gold Cup Day
Triumph Hurdle Jump - 1:30pm
Country Handicap Hurdle - 2:10pm
Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle - 2:50pm
Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase - 3:30pm
Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Chase - 4:10pm
Mares’ Chase - 4:50pm
Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle - 5:30pm
Cheltenham Festival odds
