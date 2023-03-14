All eyes will turn to the main race of the day, the Champion Hurdle at 3:30pm, as Honeysuckle prepares for a potential show-stopping swansong.

The Cheltenham Festival is ready to roll with four days of the finest horse racing action you'll find anywhere in the world.

Officials have reduced the capacity for this year's events to enhance the experience of those who are in attendance. Up to 68,500 punters will line the course each day this week.

It could be a controversial week at the racecourse due to new whip rules that, if breached, could lead to jockeys being disqualified.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for Cheltenham Festival 2023, including all the races taking place today.

When is Cheltenham Festival 2023?

Cheltenham Festival runs from Tuesday 14th March 2023 until Friday 17th March.

Racing action begins at 1:30pm each day and draws to a close with races at 5:30pm.

Cheltenham Festival 2023 schedule today

Day 1: Tuesday 14th March – Champion Day

Supreme Novices’ Hurdle - 1:30pm

Arkle Challenge Trophy - 2:10pm

Handicap Steeple Chase - 2:50pm

Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy - 3:30pm

Mares’ Hurdle - 4:10pm

Juvenile Handicap Hurdle - 4:50pm

National Hunt Steeple Chase Challenge Cup - 5:30pm

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Day 2: Wednesday 15th March – Ladies Day

Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle - 1:30pm

Brown Advisory Novices’ Steeple Chase - 2:10pm

Coral Cup Hurdle - 2:50pm

Queen Mother Champion Chase - 3:30pm

Cross-Country Steeple Chase - 4:10pm

Grand Annual Handicap Chase - 4:50pm

Champion Bumper - 5:30pm

Day 3: Thursday 16th March – St Patrick's Thursday

Turners Novices’ Chase - 1:30pm

Pertemps Network Final Hurdle - 2:10pm

Ryanair Chase - 2:50pm

Stayers’ Hurdle - 3:30pm

County Plate Chase - 4:10pm

Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle - 4:50pm

Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup - 5:30pm

Day 4: Friday 17th March – Gold Cup Day

Triumph Hurdle Jump - 1:30pm

Country Handicap Hurdle - 2:10pm

Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle - 2:50pm

Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase - 3:30pm

Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Chase - 4:10pm

Mares’ Chase - 4:50pm

Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle - 5:30pm

Cheltenham Festival odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, check out bet365 for the latest betting odds for Cheltenham.

For all the latest racings odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.