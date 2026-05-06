The eyes of the eventing world will be on Gloucestershire this week for the Badminton Horse Trials 2026.

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One of the three Grand Slam events, the five-day meet is the pinnacle of the sport and the ultimate test of the relationship between horse and rider.

Huge crowds will flock to Badminton House to watch competitors go head-to-head in the dressage, cross country, and show jumping in the pursuit of eventing's most prestigious crown.

Reigning champion Ros Canter, on Lordships Graffalo, arrives hunting her third title in four years. Her hopes will be boosted by the absence of Oliver Townend, on Cooley Rosalent, who withdrew at the start of May, but there is plenty of other competition.

Whether you're an eventing expert, a newcomer to the sport, or find yourself somewhere in the middle, there will be coverage available for UK viewers throughout the event – some of it on BBC.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the TV details you need to know for the Badminton Horse Trials 2026.

When are the Badminton Horse Trials 2026?

The Badminton Horse Trials start on Wednesday 6 May 2026 with the first horse inspection.

The event runs until Sunday 10 May 2026 and concludes with the final session of the show jumping.

Badminton Horse Trials 2026 on TV and live stream

You can watch the action live on Badminton TV via ClipMyHorse.TV throughout the event for a one-off fee of £22.99, which includes 365 days of access to the platform.

Badminton TV will also include every event on demand, meaning you can catch up with the drama after it has taken place.

Badminton Horse Trials 2026 on BBC

Only one session of the Badminton Horse Trials 2026 will be shown live on BBC.

The final session of the event, which includes the end of the show jumping test, will be broadcast on BBC Two from 1:45pm on Sunday 10 May 2026.

Coverage, which includes highlights from the event and the live finale, will last two hours.

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Badminton Horse Trials 2026 schedule

Provisional timetable. UK time.

Wednesday 6 May

First horse inspection (4:30pm - 6pm) ClipMyHorse.TV

Thursday 7 May

Friday 8 May

Saturday 9 May

Cross country (11am - 5pm) ClipMyHorse.TV

Sunday 10 May

Final horse inspection (8:30am - 10am) ClipMyHorse.TV

Showjumping - session 1 (11:30am) ClipMyHorse.TV

Showjumping - session 2 (2:45pm) ClipMyHorse.TV

Live finale, including highlights (1:45pm) BBC Two

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