Australian star Cameron Smith claimed victory last year with a magnificent 20-under score at St Andrews. He finished one stroke ahead of Cameron Young and two ahead of Rory McIlroy, who led the field going into the final round before posting a disappointing 70 to let the lead slip.

McIlroy returns this year following a string of near misses in the biggest tournaments. He has finished inside the top eight in six of his last seven majors but has failed to convert promising form into tangible trophies.

Fans will be right behind Rory as he seeks to finally end his nine-year major drought, though it won't be easy with the cream of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf crop set to compete for the Claret Jug.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to The Open, including how to watch the tournament on TV and live stream.

When is The Open?

The Open 2023 begins on Thursday 20th July 2023 and runs until Sunday 23rd July 2023.

The Open tee times 2023

Play begins from around 6:30am UK time on the opening two days of the competition.

You can check out our full schedule below for live broadcast coverage times.

For the full list of updated tee times, check out The Open official website.

How to watch The Open golf on TV and live stream

You can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app throughout the week.

You can upgrade to watch Sky Sports Golf for just £18 a month or multiple channels for £25 a month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

The Open schedule 2023

All UK time.

Thursday 20th July

From 6:30am on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event

Friday 21st July

From 6:30am on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event

Saturday 22nd July

From 12pm on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event

Sunday 23rd July

From 11am on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event

