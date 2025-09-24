"Our time, our place" is the mantra set out by returning captain Luke Donald, who hopes to lead the Europeans to a first win on American soil since the 'Miracle at Medinah' in 2012 and just their fifth in the 98 years since the competition began.

There is a reason just one of the last nine Ryder Cups has ended in an away victory, however, and Team USA will look to capitalise on their home advantage under passionate and patriotic captain Keegan Bradley.

European and American players are more similar than ever in the modern game, while many feel that this could be the tightest contest in years, but who are the 24 golfers that will be taking to the Bethpage Black course?

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about which golf stars will take part in the Ryder Cup 2025.

Ryder Cup 2025 teams

Each team is made up of 12 players. The top six ranked European and American players qualify automatically for their respective teams, while Luke Donald and Keegan Bradley have each selected six captain's picks.

The full teams for the Ryder Cup 2025 are as follows:

Team Europe

Team Europe captain Luke Donald. Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images

Captain:

Luke Donald

Vice-captains:

Edoardo Molinari

José María Olazábal

Francesco Molinari

Alex Noren

Players:

Rory McIlroy [Q]

Bob McIntyre [Q]

Tommy Fleetwood [Q]

Justin Rose [Q]

Rasmus Hojgaard (Rookie) [Q]

Tyrrell Hatton [Q]

Shane Lowry [CP]

Jon Rahm [CP]

Sepp Straka [CP]

Viktor Hovland [CP]

Ludvig Aberg [CP]

Matt Fitzpatrick [CP]

Continuity is key for Luke Donald and Team Europe. 11 of the 12 players who won in Rome two years ago return for the trip to Bethpage Black and Donald is aiming to be the first captain to win back-to-back Ryder Cups since the 1980s.

The only change is rookie Rasmus Hojgaard, who replaces his twin brother Nicolai after qualifying on points, but even he spent the 2023 event with Team Europe.

Team USA

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Captain:

Keegan Bradley

Vice-captains:

Jim Furyk

Kevin Kisner

Webb Simpson

Brandt Snedeker

Gary Woodland

Players:

Scottie Scheffler [Q]

JJ Spaun (Rookie) [Q]

Xander Schauffele [Q]

Russell Henley (Rookie) [Q]

Harris English [Q]

Bryson DeChambeau [Q]

Justin Thomas [CP]

Collin Morikawa [CP]

Ben Griffin (Rookie) [CP]

Cameron Young (Rookie) [CP]

Patrick Cantlay [CP]

Sam Burns [CP]

One of the big talking points ahead of the Ryder Cup 2025 was whether captain Keegan Bradley would pick himself, given his impressive form this season. Despite finishing 11th in the Team USA qualification standings, he opted against doing so.

Team USA boast a star-studded roster, including World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau, but there are question marks over their lack of experience, with four rookies in the 12, and whether they are a tight enough unit to win.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.