Bethpage Black is a course famed for its difficulty, but with the rough trimmed down, it will be a lot more inviting than it was when it hosted the PGA Championship six years ago. Alongside the notorious passion of New York sports fans, it should make for quite the spectacle.

Sky Sports coverage means that those UK golf fans not making the trip across the Atlantic won't have to miss a minute of the action from Friday foursomes through to Sunday singles.

Nick Doherty will be leading the coverage from Bethpage while Sarah Stirk will be joined by former Ryder Cup players and other pundits in the studio for all the build-up.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of Ryder Cup 2025 presenters, pundits, and commentators on Sky Sports.

Photo by Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Presenters

Nick Dougherty

Sarah Stirk

Studio pundits

Henni Zuel

Chris Wood (Friday)

Nicolas Colsaerts (Saturday)

Commentators

Nick Faldo

Ewen Murray

Andrew Coltart

Dame Laura Davies

Paul McGinley

Rich Beem

Hunter Mahan

On-course commentators

Wayne 'Radar' Riley

Iona Stephen

David Howell

Reporters

Anna Jackson

Tim Barter

