Ryder Cup 2025 presenters on Sky Sports: Meet the TV pundits and commentators
The full list of presenters, experts and commentators set to guide us through the Ryder Cup 2025 on Sky Sports.
Schedules have been cleared, fridges stocked, and remotes reserved. A scintillating weekend of live sport awaits in the form of the 45th Ryder Cup from Bethpage Black in New York.
With the two teams well-matched, the feeling is that this could be the tightest contest in years. There is a swagger about Team Europe, who have made it clear that they feel they will be the ones celebrating on Sunday, but that will only mean Team USA are more determined to ensure the Ryder Cup stays Stateside, and they are the favourites for a reason.
Bethpage Black is a course famed for its difficulty, but with the rough trimmed down, it will be a lot more inviting than it was when it hosted the PGA Championship six years ago. Alongside the notorious passion of New York sports fans, it should make for quite the spectacle.
Sky Sports coverage means that those UK golf fans not making the trip across the Atlantic won't have to miss a minute of the action from Friday foursomes through to Sunday singles.
Nick Doherty will be leading the coverage from Bethpage while Sarah Stirk will be joined by former Ryder Cup players and other pundits in the studio for all the build-up.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of Ryder Cup 2025 presenters, pundits, and commentators on Sky Sports.
Ryder Cup 2025 presenters, pundits and commentators on Sky Sports
Presenters
- Nick Dougherty
- Sarah Stirk
Studio pundits
- Henni Zuel
- Chris Wood (Friday)
- Nicolas Colsaerts (Saturday)
Commentators
- Nick Faldo
- Ewen Murray
- Andrew Coltart
- Dame Laura Davies
- Paul McGinley
- Rich Beem
- Hunter Mahan
On-course commentators
- Wayne 'Radar' Riley
- Iona Stephen
- David Howell
Reporters
- Anna Jackson
- Tim Barter
