Giro d’Italia 2021 dates: TV schedule and live stream

The Giro d’Italia is back in its rightful spring slot and returns to our TV screens this weekend with a host of star riders back in the saddle for the three-week Grand Tour.

The unpredictable event offers plenty of opportunities for the up-and-coming cycling prospects to challenge the finest riders across 21 gruelling stages – through hills, forests, mountains and more.

Welshman Tao Geoghegan Hart landed a shock victory in last year’s Giro and will be determined to put in another big performance to cling onto his crown.

He faces enormous competition though with Simon Yates, Egan Bernal and Remco Evenepoel all expected to compete at the front across the event.

There’s still plenty of action to go in the event though, and extensive TV coverage to keep track of it all.

Check out all the details you need to know about the Giro d’Italia 2021 including how to watch the event, dates, teams, riders, the route, stages and past winners.

When does Giro d’Italia 2021 start?

The race begins on Saturday 8th May 2021, the usual time of year for the Giro to take place after last year’s was moved to October.

The event will come to an end on Sunday 30th May 2021, with the final stage to be held in Milan.

How to watch Giro d’Italia 2021 on TV and live stream

UK viewers can can watch all of the action live on Eurosport.

Live coverage of every stage will be broadcast between the Eurosport 1 and 2 channels before a daily highlights show each evening.

Amazon Prime members can get a 7-day free trial to the Eurosport channel.

After the free trial, the Eurosport channel is £6.99 per month. Amazon Prime is £7.99 per month but can be accessed with a 30-day free trial.

Giro d’Italia 2021 route and TV times

Stage 1 – Saturday 8th May

Turin to Turin (9km ITT)

Eurosport 1 – 12:50pm

Stage 2 – Sunday 9th May

Stupinigi to Novara (173km flat)

Eurosport 1 – 11:30am

Stage 3 – Monday 10th May

Biella to Canale (187km hilly)

Eurosport 1 – 12pm

Stage 4 – Tuesday 11th May

Piacenza to Sestola (185km hilly)

Eurosport 1 – 12pm

Stage 5 – Wednesday 12th May

Modena to Cattolica (171km flat)

Eurosport 1 – 12pm

Stage 6 – Thursday 13th May

Grotte di Frassassi to Ascoli Piceno (150km mountain)

Eurosport 1 – 12pm

Stage 7 – Friday 14th May

Notaresco to Temoli (178km flat)

Eurosport 1 – 12pm

Stage 8 – Saturday 15th May

Foggia to Guardia Sanframondi (173km mountain)

Eurosport 1 – TBC

Stage 9 – Sunday 16th May

Castel di Sangro to Campo Felice (160km mountain)

Eurosport 1 – TBC

REST DAY – Monday 17th May

N/A

Stage 10 – Tuesday 18th May

L’Aquila to Foligno (140km hilly)

Eurosport 1 – TBC

Stage 11 – Wednesday 19th May

Perugia to Montalcino (163km hilly)

Eurosport 1 – TBC

Stage 12 – Thursday 20th May

Siena to Bagno di Romagna (209km hilly)

Eurosport 1 – TBC

Stage 13 – Friday 21st May

Ravenna to Verona (197km flat)

Eurosport 2 – TBC

Stage 14 – Saturday 22nd May

Cittadella to Monte Zoncolan (205km mountain)

Eurosport 1 – TBC

Stage 15 – Sunday 23rd May

Grado to Gorizia (145km hilly)

Eurosport 1 – TBC

REST DAY – Monday 24th May

N/A

Stage 16 – Tuesday 25th May

Sacille to Cortina d’Ampezzo (212km mountain)

Eurosport 1 – TBC

Stage 17 – Wednesday 26th May

Canazei to Sega di Ala (193km mountain)

Eurosport 1 – TBC

Stage 18 – Thursday 27th May

Rovereto to Stradella (228km flat)

Eurosport 1 – TBC

Stage 19 – Friday 28th May

Abbiategrasso to Alpe di Mera Valsesia (178km mountain)

Eurosport 1 – TBC

Stage 20 – Saturday 29th May

Verbania to Alpe Motta (165km mountain)

Eurosport 1 – TBC

Stage 21 – Sunday 30th May

Senago to Milan (29.4km ITT)

Eurosport 1 – TBC

Giro d’Italia 2021 start list – teams and riders

The provisional start list for the Giro d’Italia 2021:

Ineos Grenadiers

BERNAL Egan

GANNA Filippo

SIVAKOV Pavel

MARTÍNEZ Daniel

PUCCIO Salvatore

NARVÁEZ Jhonatan

MOSCON Gianni

CASTROVIEJO Jonathan

AG2R Citroën Team

BOUCHARD Geoffrey

NAESEN Lawrence

WARBASSE Larry

GOUGEARD Alexis

BIDARD François

CHAMPOUSSIN Clément

GALLOPIN Tony

VENDRAME Andrea

Astana-Premier Tech

VLASOV Aleksandr

SOBRERO Matteo

TEJADA Harold

FELLINE Fabio

SÁNCHEZ Luis León

IZAGIRRE Gorka

PRONSKIY Vadim

BATTISTELLA Samuele

Bahrain-Victorious

LANDA Mikel

BILBAO Pello

MOHORIČ Matej

CARUSO Damiano

ARASHIRO Yukiya

MÄDER Gino

TRATNIK Jan

VALLS Rafael

Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè

VISCONTI Giovanni

BATTAGLIN Enrico

CARBONI Giovanni

FIORELLI Filippo

TONELI Alessandro

GABBURU Davide

ZOCCARATO Samuele

MARENGO Umberto

Bora-Hansgrohe

SAGAN Peter

BUCHMANN Emanuel

GROßSCHARTNER Felix

FABBRO Matteo

ALEOTTI Giovanni

BODNAR Maciej

BENEDETTI Cesare

OSS Daniel

Intermarché-Wanty Gobert Matériaux

HIRT Jan

HERMANS Quinten

PASQUALON Andrea

TAARAMÄE Rein

MINALI Riccardo

PETILLI Simone

KREDER Wesley

VAN DER HOORN Taco

Cofidis, Solutions Crédits

VIVIANI Elia

CONSONNI Simone

EDET Nicolas

VIVIANI Attilio

ROCHAS Rémy

SABATINI Fabio

BERHANE Natnael

LAFAY Victor

Deceuninck – Quick-Step

ALMEIDA João

EVENEPOEL Remco

KNOX James

KEISSE Iljo

MASNADA Fausto

HONORÉ Mikkel

SERRY Pieter

CAVAGNA Rémi

EF Education-Nippo

CARTHY Hugh

BETTIOL Alberto

CAICEDO Jonathan

GUERREIRO Ruben

BARTA William

VAN GARDEREN Tejay

KEUKELEIRE Jens

CARR Simon

Groupama – FDJ

REICHENBACH Sébastian

MOLARD Rudy

GUGLIELMI Simon

VALTER Attila

DUCHESNE Antoine

SEIGLE Romain

VAN DEN BERG Lars

BADILATTI Matteo

Israel Start-Up Nation

MARTIN Dan

BEVIN Patrick

NEILANDS Krists

CIMOLAI Davide

NIV Guy

DOWSETT Alex

DE MARCHI Alessandro

BRÄNDLE Matthias

Lotto-Soudal

EWAN Caleb

DE GENDT Thomas

KLUGE Roger

VANHOUCKE Harm

GOOSSENS Kobe

OLDANI Stefano

DE BUYST Jasper

MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz

Team BikeExchange

YATES Simon

SCHULTZ Nick

NIEVE Mikel

KANGERT Tanel

JUUL-JENSEN Chris

HEPBURN Michael

SCOTSON Callum

MEYER Cameron

Movistar Team

SOLER Marc

OLIVEIRA Nelson

JORGENSEN Matteo

CATALDO Dario

TORRES Albert

VILLELLA Davide

RUBIO Einer

PEDRERO Antonio

Team Qhubeka-Assos

NIZZOLO Giacomo

CAMPENAERTS Victor

LINDEMAN Bert-Jan

SCHMID Mauro

POZZOVIVO Domenico

WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz

WALSCHEID Max

FRANKINY Kilian

Jumbo-Visma

GROENEWEGEN Dylan

BENNETT George

DEKKER David

BOUWMAN Koen

VAN EMDEN Jos

FOSS Tobias

AFFINI Edoardo

MARTENS Paul

Team DSM

HINDLEY Jai

BARDET Romain

ROCHE Nicolas

ARNDT Nikias

DENZ Nico

HAMILTON Chris

KANTER Max

STORER Michael

Trek-Segafredo

NIBALI Vincenzo

CICCONE Giulio

MOLLEMA Bauke

DE KORT Koen

MOSCA Jacopo

MOSCHETTI Matteo

BRAMBILLA Gianluca

GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel

UAE Team Emirates

GAVIRIA Fernando

FORMOLO Davide

DOMBROWSKI Joe

COVI Alessandro

CONTI Valerio

RICHEZE Max

ULISSI Diego

MOLANO Juan Sebastián

Alpecin-Fenix

MERLIER Tim

JANSSENS Jimmy

LEYSEN Senne

RIESEBEEK Oscar

VERVAEKE Louis

VERMEERSCH Gianni

DE BONDT Dries

KRIEGER Alexander

EOLO-Kometa Cycling Team

CHRISTIAN Mark

BELLETTI Manuel

GAVAZZI Francesco

ALBANESE Vincenzo

DINA Márton

FORTUNATO Lorenzo

RAVASI Edward

RIVI Samuele

Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec

CEPEDA Jefferseon Alexander

SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo

PELLAUD Simon

RAVANELLI Simone

TESFATSION Natnael

PONOMAR Adrii

TAGLIANI Filippo

VENCHIARUTTI Nicola

Who won the Giro d’Italia 2021?

Welsh star Tao Geoghegan Hart triumphed in the rescheduled Giro d’Italia in 2020 after edging out Jai Hindley in a nail-biting final stage.

Geoghegan Hart and Hindley were tied on time going into the final day – a first in Grand Tour history – but the Welshman dug deep to defeat his rival by 39 seconds to claim the hallowed title in Milan.

Giro d’Italia past winners

2010: Ivan Basso

2011: Michele Scarponi

2012: Ryder Hesjedal

2013: Vincenzo Nibali

2014: Nairo Quintana

2015: Alberto Contador

2016: Vincenzo Nibali

2017: Tom Dumoulin

2018: Chris Froome

2019: Richard Carapaz

2020: Tao Geoghegan Hart

