Giro d’Italia 2021 dates: TV schedule and live stream
Your complete guide to watching the Giro d'Italia with details including dates, times and the full TV schedule for each stage.
The Giro d’Italia is back in its rightful spring slot and returns to our TV screens this weekend with a host of star riders back in the saddle for the three-week Grand Tour.
The unpredictable event offers plenty of opportunities for the up-and-coming cycling prospects to challenge the finest riders across 21 gruelling stages – through hills, forests, mountains and more.
Welshman Tao Geoghegan Hart landed a shock victory in last year’s Giro and will be determined to put in another big performance to cling onto his crown.
He faces enormous competition though with Simon Yates, Egan Bernal and Remco Evenepoel all expected to compete at the front across the event.
There’s still plenty of action to go in the event though, and extensive TV coverage to keep track of it all.
Check out all the details you need to know about the Giro d’Italia 2021 including how to watch the event, dates, teams, riders, the route, stages and past winners.
When does Giro d’Italia 2021 start?
The race begins on Saturday 8th May 2021, the usual time of year for the Giro to take place after last year’s was moved to October.
The event will come to an end on Sunday 30th May 2021, with the final stage to be held in Milan.
How to watch Giro d’Italia 2021 on TV and live stream
UK viewers can can watch all of the action live on Eurosport.
Live coverage of every stage will be broadcast between the Eurosport 1 and 2 channels before a daily highlights show each evening.
Amazon Prime members can get a 7-day free trial to the Eurosport channel.
After the free trial, the Eurosport channel is £6.99 per month. Amazon Prime is £7.99 per month but can be accessed with a 30-day free trial.
Giro d’Italia 2021 route and TV times
Stage 1 – Saturday 8th May
Turin to Turin (9km ITT)
Eurosport 1 – 12:50pm
Stage 2 – Sunday 9th May
Stupinigi to Novara (173km flat)
Eurosport 1 – 11:30am
Stage 3 – Monday 10th May
Biella to Canale (187km hilly)
Eurosport 1 – 12pm
Stage 4 – Tuesday 11th May
Piacenza to Sestola (185km hilly)
Eurosport 1 – 12pm
Stage 5 – Wednesday 12th May
Modena to Cattolica (171km flat)
Eurosport 1 – 12pm
Stage 6 – Thursday 13th May
Grotte di Frassassi to Ascoli Piceno (150km mountain)
Eurosport 1 – 12pm
Stage 7 – Friday 14th May
Notaresco to Temoli (178km flat)
Eurosport 1 – 12pm
Stage 8 – Saturday 15th May
Foggia to Guardia Sanframondi (173km mountain)
Eurosport 1 – TBC
Stage 9 – Sunday 16th May
Castel di Sangro to Campo Felice (160km mountain)
Eurosport 1 – TBC
REST DAY – Monday 17th May
N/A
Stage 10 – Tuesday 18th May
L’Aquila to Foligno (140km hilly)
Eurosport 1 – TBC
Stage 11 – Wednesday 19th May
Perugia to Montalcino (163km hilly)
Eurosport 1 – TBC
Stage 12 – Thursday 20th May
Siena to Bagno di Romagna (209km hilly)
Eurosport 1 – TBC
Stage 13 – Friday 21st May
Ravenna to Verona (197km flat)
Eurosport 2 – TBC
Stage 14 – Saturday 22nd May
Cittadella to Monte Zoncolan (205km mountain)
Eurosport 1 – TBC
Stage 15 – Sunday 23rd May
Grado to Gorizia (145km hilly)
Eurosport 1 – TBC
REST DAY – Monday 24th May
N/A
Stage 16 – Tuesday 25th May
Sacille to Cortina d’Ampezzo (212km mountain)
Eurosport 1 – TBC
Stage 17 – Wednesday 26th May
Canazei to Sega di Ala (193km mountain)
Eurosport 1 – TBC
Stage 18 – Thursday 27th May
Rovereto to Stradella (228km flat)
Eurosport 1 – TBC
Stage 19 – Friday 28th May
Abbiategrasso to Alpe di Mera Valsesia (178km mountain)
Eurosport 1 – TBC
Stage 20 – Saturday 29th May
Verbania to Alpe Motta (165km mountain)
Eurosport 1 – TBC
Stage 21 – Sunday 30th May
Senago to Milan (29.4km ITT)
Eurosport 1 – TBC
Giro d’Italia 2021 start list – teams and riders
The provisional start list for the Giro d’Italia 2021:
Ineos Grenadiers
BERNAL Egan
GANNA Filippo
SIVAKOV Pavel
MARTÍNEZ Daniel
PUCCIO Salvatore
NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
MOSCON Gianni
CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
AG2R Citroën Team
BOUCHARD Geoffrey
NAESEN Lawrence
WARBASSE Larry
GOUGEARD Alexis
BIDARD François
CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
GALLOPIN Tony
VENDRAME Andrea
Astana-Premier Tech
VLASOV Aleksandr
SOBRERO Matteo
TEJADA Harold
FELLINE Fabio
SÁNCHEZ Luis León
IZAGIRRE Gorka
PRONSKIY Vadim
BATTISTELLA Samuele
Bahrain-Victorious
LANDA Mikel
BILBAO Pello
MOHORIČ Matej
CARUSO Damiano
ARASHIRO Yukiya
MÄDER Gino
TRATNIK Jan
VALLS Rafael
Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
VISCONTI Giovanni
BATTAGLIN Enrico
CARBONI Giovanni
FIORELLI Filippo
TONELI Alessandro
GABBURU Davide
ZOCCARATO Samuele
MARENGO Umberto
Bora-Hansgrohe
SAGAN Peter
BUCHMANN Emanuel
GROßSCHARTNER Felix
FABBRO Matteo
ALEOTTI Giovanni
BODNAR Maciej
BENEDETTI Cesare
OSS Daniel
Intermarché-Wanty Gobert Matériaux
HIRT Jan
HERMANS Quinten
PASQUALON Andrea
TAARAMÄE Rein
MINALI Riccardo
PETILLI Simone
KREDER Wesley
VAN DER HOORN Taco
Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
VIVIANI Elia
CONSONNI Simone
EDET Nicolas
VIVIANI Attilio
ROCHAS Rémy
SABATINI Fabio
BERHANE Natnael
LAFAY Victor
Deceuninck – Quick-Step
ALMEIDA João
EVENEPOEL Remco
KNOX James
KEISSE Iljo
MASNADA Fausto
HONORÉ Mikkel
SERRY Pieter
CAVAGNA Rémi
EF Education-Nippo
CARTHY Hugh
BETTIOL Alberto
CAICEDO Jonathan
GUERREIRO Ruben
BARTA William
VAN GARDEREN Tejay
KEUKELEIRE Jens
CARR Simon
Groupama – FDJ
REICHENBACH Sébastian
MOLARD Rudy
GUGLIELMI Simon
VALTER Attila
DUCHESNE Antoine
SEIGLE Romain
VAN DEN BERG Lars
BADILATTI Matteo
Israel Start-Up Nation
MARTIN Dan
BEVIN Patrick
NEILANDS Krists
CIMOLAI Davide
NIV Guy
DOWSETT Alex
DE MARCHI Alessandro
BRÄNDLE Matthias
Lotto-Soudal
EWAN Caleb
DE GENDT Thomas
KLUGE Roger
VANHOUCKE Harm
GOOSSENS Kobe
OLDANI Stefano
DE BUYST Jasper
MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
Team BikeExchange
YATES Simon
SCHULTZ Nick
NIEVE Mikel
KANGERT Tanel
JUUL-JENSEN Chris
HEPBURN Michael
SCOTSON Callum
MEYER Cameron
Movistar Team
SOLER Marc
OLIVEIRA Nelson
JORGENSEN Matteo
CATALDO Dario
TORRES Albert
VILLELLA Davide
RUBIO Einer
PEDRERO Antonio
Team Qhubeka-Assos
NIZZOLO Giacomo
CAMPENAERTS Victor
LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
SCHMID Mauro
POZZOVIVO Domenico
WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
WALSCHEID Max
FRANKINY Kilian
Jumbo-Visma
GROENEWEGEN Dylan
BENNETT George
DEKKER David
BOUWMAN Koen
VAN EMDEN Jos
FOSS Tobias
AFFINI Edoardo
MARTENS Paul
Team DSM
HINDLEY Jai
BARDET Romain
ROCHE Nicolas
ARNDT Nikias
DENZ Nico
HAMILTON Chris
KANTER Max
STORER Michael
Trek-Segafredo
NIBALI Vincenzo
CICCONE Giulio
MOLLEMA Bauke
DE KORT Koen
MOSCA Jacopo
MOSCHETTI Matteo
BRAMBILLA Gianluca
GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
UAE Team Emirates
GAVIRIA Fernando
FORMOLO Davide
DOMBROWSKI Joe
COVI Alessandro
CONTI Valerio
RICHEZE Max
ULISSI Diego
MOLANO Juan Sebastián
Alpecin-Fenix
MERLIER Tim
JANSSENS Jimmy
LEYSEN Senne
RIESEBEEK Oscar
VERVAEKE Louis
VERMEERSCH Gianni
DE BONDT Dries
KRIEGER Alexander
EOLO-Kometa Cycling Team
CHRISTIAN Mark
BELLETTI Manuel
GAVAZZI Francesco
ALBANESE Vincenzo
DINA Márton
FORTUNATO Lorenzo
RAVASI Edward
RIVI Samuele
Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec
CEPEDA Jefferseon Alexander
SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
PELLAUD Simon
RAVANELLI Simone
TESFATSION Natnael
PONOMAR Adrii
TAGLIANI Filippo
VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
Who won the Giro d’Italia 2021?
Welsh star Tao Geoghegan Hart triumphed in the rescheduled Giro d’Italia in 2020 after edging out Jai Hindley in a nail-biting final stage.
Geoghegan Hart and Hindley were tied on time going into the final day – a first in Grand Tour history – but the Welshman dug deep to defeat his rival by 39 seconds to claim the hallowed title in Milan.
Giro d’Italia past winners
2010: Ivan Basso
2011: Michele Scarponi
2012: Ryder Hesjedal
2013: Vincenzo Nibali
2014: Nairo Quintana
2015: Alberto Contador
2016: Vincenzo Nibali
2017: Tom Dumoulin
2018: Chris Froome
2019: Richard Carapaz
2020: Tao Geoghegan Hart