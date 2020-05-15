Updated Formula 1 2020 calendar

As things stand, the next race to go ahead will be the Austrian Grand Prix, scheduled for Sunday 5th July.

The date for the British Grand Prix could be nudged back to Sunday 26th July while an additional race at the Northamptonshire circuit has been green-lit by F1 bosses for Sunday 2nd August.

The plans must now be officially permitted by the government, but this is not expected to prove a stumbling block providing precautions and safety measures are adhered to.

Stuart Pringle, managing director of Silverstone, said: "I am delighted to confirm that Silverstone and Formula 1 have reached an agreement in principle to host two races behind closed doors this summer.

"However these races will be subject to Government approval, as our priority is the safety of all involved and strict compliance with COVID-19 regulations.

"I would like to thank all our fans who have been so supportive throughout this and to assure them we are determined to do all we can to help Formula 1 put on a show this summer."

There has been speculation over whether a reverse layout could be brought in for the second race, providing drivers with a unique scenario to navigate.

More details are expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks as the sporting world begins to wake from its deep freeze and the government announces further measures to exit the lockdown phase of the pandemic.