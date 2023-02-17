F1 drivers with the most pole positions in history

Drivers will attempt to post the quickest lap time on the Saturday in order to start higher up the grid, and therefore give themselves the best chance of winning.

Qualifying is such an important part of the F1 racing experience and setting a quick time on Saturday is vital to being a success in the sport.

While the race itself is just as much about tactics and managing the situation well, qualifying is purely about the pace of the driver with the car at their disposal, and some might argue that it is a truer reflection of a driver’s talent.

Some drivers mastered the art of setting quick lap times under pressure. RadioTimes.com brings you the top five F1 pole-sitters of all time.

5. Jim Clark and Alain Prost – 33 poles

Scotsman Clark was a double world champion in the 1960s and started on pole in 33 of the 73 Grand Prix he took part in, an incredibly efficient percentage.

His first pole was in the 1962 Monaco Grand Prix and unfortunately a clutch problem meant he failed to finish the 100-lap race.

Clark’s penchant for speedy Saturdays saw him win 15 races from top spot on the grid.

Frenchman Prost joins him on the list after first qualifying on pole in the 1981 German Grand Prix.

He won 51 races overall so wasn’t necessarily deterred by not being on pole but he certainly proved his worth on Saturdays through his career.

4. Sebastian Vettel – 57 poles

When Red Bull and Sebastian Vettel were dominating F1 between 2010 and 2013, the German qualifying on pole position was almost an inevitability.

His first pole came in 2008 with Toro Rosso (the sane weekend he grabbed his first win) but Vettel became a qualifying titan when he was promoted to the senior Red Bull team in 2009.

2011 was the high point for the four-time world champion, qualifying first in an incredible 15 of 19 races.

He was also the top dog in 2013, the year he won the title by 155 points, coming first in nine of the 19 races.

3. Ayrton Senna – 65 poles

Senna was a demon in qualifying and over 40% of his Grand Prix starts saw him begin the race on pole position.

The Brazilian, widely regarded as the most naturally talented F1 driver of all time, frequently laid down a marker for the race ahead during qualifying sessions.

His maiden pole came in the 1985 Portuguese Grand Prix, the same weekend he scored his first win and he had the highest number of pole position in six of the following eight seasons.

Senna was particularly dominant driving for McLaren alongside Alain Prost in 1988 and 1989 – he topped the charts in 26 of the 32 races over those two years.

Poignantly, his final pole position came in the weekend where his death sent shockwaves around the world – he was the fastest driver at Imola in 1994 with his new Williams car.

2. Michael Schumacher – 68 poles

For all his titles and race wins, Schumacher wasn’t necessarily the most lethal in Saturday qualifying.

The German took pole in just over 22% of his race starts but his longevity saw him break Senna’s record in the 2006 San Marino Grand Prix.

Despite the perhaps surprising lack of poles, he put in some incredible laps when it mattered.

His pole lap in the 1996 Monaco Grand Prix, where he out-qualified Damon Hill by half a second, was superb as was his effort in the 2003 Austrian Grand Prix, where he prevented Kimi Raikkonen from scoring a maiden pole despite making a mistake early on.

Schumacher excelled more often in races (ultimately when it matters most) but he was still a fine operator in qualifying

1. Lewis Hamilton – 103 poles

Unsurprisingly, it is Hamilton who sits top of the tree with 103 poles – exactly the same as his tally of victories.

The 38-year-old has been a mainstay at the top of the F1 grid for the last 15 years and first earned pole position in the 2007 Canadian Grand Prix.

Like others in this list, it was the same race where he scored his first victory and Hamilton has continued to excel in qualifying.

He has had the most number of poles in a season nine times, which is a record, and his most fruitful year came in 2020 when he was the man to beat in 10 of 17 races.

His best qualifying lap was arguably at the Singapore GP in 2018 where he broke the lap record time, with Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff describing it as “stardust”.

