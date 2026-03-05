Channel 4 resumes its Formula 1 coverage for the 2026 season – and it's a season that marks the start of a new era for the sport.

Ad

Significant regulation changes have brought an overhaul to the cars – smaller and lighter models with new power units that run on sustainable fuels – and a host of new tactics for the drivers and their teams to master as a result.

A thrilling and unpredictable battle for the world championship title awaits. McLaren's Lando Norris heads into the new campaign as the reigning champion but the feeling is he will face plenty of competition in his title defence.

Sky Sports F1 is the home of live TV coverage in the UK for the 2026 F1 season but Channel 4 will offer free-to-air broadcasts throughout the campaign.

Radio Times brings you the complete guide to watching Formula 1 on Channel 4, including details of live coverage and highlights.

Formula 1 on Channel 4 in 2026

Channel 4 will broadcast a weekly highlights show featuring the whole C4 F1 team.

Highlights shows usually take place later in the evening on the same day as any given qualifying session or grand prix.

You can check out specific timings each week through our TV guide and you can tune in via Channel 4 on TV, and Channel4.com online via a range of devices.

In addition to highlights, the British Grand Prix will be the only live race on Channel 4 in 2026.

Channel 4 currently sub-lets British Grand Prix coverage from Sky, and this looks set to continue indefinitely.

Formula 1 has been broadcast on Channel 4 since 2016 after the BBC relinquished the rights three years before its deal expired due to budget cuts.

Channel 4 F1 presenters

Steve Jones – Presenter

Lee McKenzie – Presenter

Alex Jacques – Commentator

Jolyon Palmer – Commentator

David Coulthard – Pundit

Mark Webber – Pundit

Billy Monger – Pundit

Alice Powell – Pundit

Claire Williams – Pundit

Ariana Bravo – Reporter

Lawrence Barretto – Reporter

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by Google reCAPTCHA. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as Google reCAPTCHA may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes. Accept and continue

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.