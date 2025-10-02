Max Verstappen enters the race with renewed hope he could produce one of the all-time great comebacks for the Formula 1 title. He sits 69 points behind standings leader Oscar Piastri, and 44 points behind his McLaren teammate Lando Norris in second.

However, Verstappen's record in Singapore is relatively tame by his standards. This is the only circuit on the 2025 calendar where Verstappen is yet to win.

Victory for Piastri would see him take a big step towards glory, but a Red Bull upset could potentially ignite a duel for the ages in the weeks to come.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Singapore Grand Prix 2025 on TV and live stream.

When is the Singapore Grand Prix?

The Singapore Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 5th October 2025.

The race begins at 1pm UK time.

F1 TV schedule this weekend – Singapore Grand Prix 2025

All UK times and dates.

Friday 3rd October

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 10:30am

Practice 2 – 2pm

Saturday 4th October

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 10:30am

Qualifying – 2pm

Sunday 5th October

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 12pm

Race – 1pm

How to watch the Singapore Grand Prix on TV

The Singapore Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 12pm this Sunday.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

You can add Sky Sports channels from just £22 per month.

Live stream the Singapore Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £14.99, or a Monthly Membership for £34.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

