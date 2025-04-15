The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix coming up is likely to see another strong showing from McLaren, though Australian star Piastri is emerging as the top contender.

Mercedes star George Russell has enjoyed a terrific start to the season alongside young prodigy Kimi Antonelli, while Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton have been off the pace.

Red Bull enjoyed a one-two in Jeddah last year as Max Verstappen cruised to a 13-second victory over then-teammate Sergio Pérez.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025 on TV and live stream.

When is the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 20th April in UK time.

The race begins at 6pm UK time.

F1 TV schedule this weekend – Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025

All UK times and dates.

Friday 18th April

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 2:30pm

Practice 2 – 6pm

Saturday 19th April

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 2:30pm

Qualifying – 6pm

Sunday 20th April

Live on Sky Sports F1

Race – 6pm

How to watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on TV

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 4:30pm.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

You can add Sky Sports channels from just £22 per month.

Live stream the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £14.99, or a Monthly Membership for £34.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

