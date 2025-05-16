The Australian leads McLaren teammate Lando Norris by 16 points – with Red Bull's Max Verstappen and George Russell of Mercedes now playing catch-up.

Verstappen, who has been on pole for three of the last four races, will hope to take advantage of the return to the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, where he has won three times in a row.

Ferrari touch down in Italy needing to spark their 2025 season into life after more disappointment in Miami.

They are fourth in the Constructors' Championship, a long way off the leaders McLaren, while Charles Leclerc (fifth) and Lewis Hamilton (seventh) have not troubled Piastri and co on the track or in the standings.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix 2025 on TV and live stream.

When is the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix?

The Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 18th May.

The race begins at 2pm UK time.

F1 TV schedule this weekend – Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix 2025

All UK times and dates.

Friday 16th May

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 12pm

Practice 1 – 12:30pm

Practice 2 – 4pm

Saturday 17th May

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 11:15pm

Practice 3 - 11:30am

Qualifying – 3pm

Sunday 18th May

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm

Race – 2pm

How to watch the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix on TV

The Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

You can add Sky Sports channels from just £22 per month.

Live stream the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £14.99, or a Monthly Membership for £34.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.