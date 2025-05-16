F1 TV schedule this weekend: Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix 2025
Your complete guide to the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix 2025, including the full TV schedule for race weekend.
The European leg of the 2025 Formula 1 season begins in Italy on Sunday with the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.
Oscar Piastri will arrive in Imola top of the Drivers' Championship after adding a third consecutive race win, and a fourth of the season, at the Miami GP earlier this month.
The Australian leads McLaren teammate Lando Norris by 16 points – with Red Bull's Max Verstappen and George Russell of Mercedes now playing catch-up.
Verstappen, who has been on pole for three of the last four races, will hope to take advantage of the return to the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, where he has won three times in a row.
Ferrari touch down in Italy needing to spark their 2025 season into life after more disappointment in Miami.
They are fourth in the Constructors' Championship, a long way off the leaders McLaren, while Charles Leclerc (fifth) and Lewis Hamilton (seventh) have not troubled Piastri and co on the track or in the standings.
RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix 2025 on TV and live stream.
When is the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix?
The Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 18th May.
The race begins at 2pm UK time.
F1 TV schedule this weekend – Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix 2025
All UK times and dates.
Friday 16th May
Live on Sky Sports F1 from 12pm
Practice 1 – 12:30pm
Practice 2 – 4pm
Saturday 17th May
Live on Sky Sports F1 from 11:15pm
Practice 3 - 11:30am
Qualifying – 3pm
Sunday 18th May
Live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm
Race – 2pm
How to watch the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix on TV
The Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm.
All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.
You can add Sky Sports channels from just £22 per month.
Live stream the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix online
Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.
You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £14.99, or a Monthly Membership for £34.99, all without signing up to a contract.
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.