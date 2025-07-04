As rumours circle about Max Verstappen taking his job at Mercedes, George Russell arrives back in Britain hoping to move above the Red Bull driver into third place this weekend.

Returning to Silverstone should suit Lewis Hamilton. The Ferrari driver has found things difficult this year but has won the British GP a record nine times and finished a season-high fourth in Austria.

Fans across the nation will be keeping a close eye on how the Brits get on as Formula 1 touches down in the UK.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the British Grand Prix 2025 on TV and live stream.

When is the British Grand Prix?

The British Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 6th July 2025.

The race begins at 3pm UK time.

F1 TV schedule this weekend – British Grand Prix 2025

All UK times and dates.

Friday 4th July

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 12pm

Practice 1 – 12:30pm

Practice 2 – 4pm

Saturday 5th July

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 11:15am

Practice 3 – 11:30am

Qualifying – 3pm

Sunday 6th July

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 1:30pm

Race – 3pm

How to watch the British Grand Prix on TV

The British Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 1:30pm this Sunday.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

You can add Sky Sports channels from just £22 per month.

Live stream the British Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £14.99, or a Monthly Membership for £34.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.