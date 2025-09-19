Red Bull's Max Verstappen served a reminder of his quality by beating the McLaren duo at Monza but the 2025 world title will be won by either Piastri or Norris – both of whom will be looking to land the next blow at this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The walled Baku track, which winds its way through the capital and circles the Old City, means a year rarely seems to go by without a moment of magic, madness, or misfortune for at least one of the drivers.

It's a race that usually supplies plenty of drama, much to the enjoyment of motorsport fans, and there will be extensive coverage available for those planning to tune in this year.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 on TV and live stream.

When is the Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 21st September 2025.

The race begins at 12pm UK time.

F1 TV schedule this weekend – Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025

All UK times and dates.

Friday 19th September

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 9am

Practice 1 – 9:30am

Practice 2 – 1pm

Saturday 20th September

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 9:15am

Practice 3 – 9:30am

Qualifying – 1pm

Sunday 21st September

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 10:30am

Race – 12pm

How to watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on TV

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 10:30am this Sunday.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

You can add Sky Sports channels from just £22 per month.

Live stream the Azerbaijan Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £14.99, or a Monthly Membership for £34.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

