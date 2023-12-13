Emery has done a sensational job at Villa Park, with his side losing just one of their last 14 outings. Villa come into Thursday's clash on the back of brilliant home wins against Manchester City and Arsenal in the Premier League, to move them up to third in the table.

Villa will enter the knockout stages of the Europa Conference League and they'll be joined by sides dropping down from the Europa League.

Zrinjski Mostar have struggled in the tournament this season. After winning their opener, they've gone on to lose four in a row to leave them bottom of Group E.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Zrinjski Mostar v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Zrinjski Mostar v Aston Villa?

Zrinjski Mostar v Aston Villa will take place on Thursday 14th December 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Zrinjski Mostar v Aston Villa kick-off time

Zrinjski Mostar v Aston Villa will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is Zrinjski Mostar v Aston Villa on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 5pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Zrinjski Mostar v Aston Villa online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass or on discovery+ via Amazon Prime Video without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Zrinjski Mostar v Aston Villa on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio West Midlands Sport.

