Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Wrexham, who are looking to secure a third consecutive promotion which would take them from the National League to the Championship, have won four and drawn one of their league outings while also scoring 11 times and conceding just two goals.

While Wrexham's Hollywood storyline continues, the same can't be said for Salford. Under the leadership of Gary Neville and other Manchester United 'Class of 92' stars, Salford secured four promotions in five seasons to reach the Football League in 2019, however, they've struggled to replicate that success in League Two.

Salford, who lost against Port Vale in the EFL Trophy last month, finished just two spots above the relegation zone last season. They've won just one of their four outings this time out but Karl Robinson will be hoping their 1-0 win against MK Dons last week will kickstart their campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wrexham v Salford on TV and online.

When is Wrexham v Salford?

Wrexham v Salford will take place on Tuesday 10th September 2024.

Wrexham v Salford kick-off time

Wrexham v Salford will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Wrexham v Salford on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Wrexham v Salford online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Wrexham v Salford odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Wrexham (8/15) Draw (3/1) Salford (5/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

