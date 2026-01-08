Hollywood-backed Wrexham will be hunting another famous FA Cup upset when Nottingham Forest visit the Racecourse Ground on Friday evening.

Ad

The Red Dragons are in flying form, having won four on the bounce to rise to ninth in the Championship, and will relish the chance to take a shot at Premier League opposition.

Arsenal, West Ham and Ipswich are among the top-flight sides that Wrexham have downed in the FA Cup over the years – and Phil Parkinson will hope to add Nottingham Forest to that list on Friday.

The visitors may enjoy some respite from the Premier League relegation battle, having claimed a vital victory over West Ham on Tuesday to give them some much-needed breathing room above the bottom three.

Last year's semi-finalists have fond recent memories of the FA Cup but could be in for a test on Friday evening, with stormy conditions expected.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wrexham v Nottingham Forest on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Wrexham v Nottingham Forest?

Wrexham v Nottingham Forest will take place on Friday 9th January 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Wrexham v Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Wrexham v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 7:30pm.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

What TV channel is Wrexham v Nottingham Forest on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 6:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Wrexham v Nottingham Forest online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Wrexham v Nottingham Forest on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live or talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Advertisement Wrexham v Nottingham Forest odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Wrexham (4/1) Draw (3/1) Nottingham Forest (8/13)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.