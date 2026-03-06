Chelsea's dominant run against lower league opposition comes under threat on Saturday when they travel to Wrexham in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The Blues have progressed from their last 24 ties against teams in lower divisions, including victories over Charlton and Hull in the last two rounds.

They'll arrive in North Wales with plenty of confidence after their 4-1 midweek win over Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Wrexham are not short on belief themselves. The Hollywood-backed side have won three back-to-back promotions and are in the Championship play-off places as they hunt a fourth.

The Red Dragons have Premier League aspirations and will relish the chance to prove their mettle against top-flight opposition.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wrexham v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Wrexham v Chelsea?

Wrexham v Chelsea will take place on Saturday 7 March 2026.

Wrexham v Chelsea kick-off time

Wrexham v Chelsea will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is Wrexham v Chelsea on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 and BBC One.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Wrexham v Chelsea online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract or on BBC iPlayer.

Viewers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com.

Is Wrexham v Chelsea on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.