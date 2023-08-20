Attendance records continue to be broken, TV audiences reach new peaks and cut-through to the general public has never been higher.

With that in mind, the next Women's World Cup can be expected to continue the trend, onwards and upwards.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the early details about what to expect from the Women's World Cup 2027.

When is the next Women's World Cup?

The next Women's World Cup tournament will be next held in 2027.

We don't have exact dates in the diary just yet, but the tournament is expected to be staged between June and July regardless of where it is staged.

Where is the next Women's World Cup held?

The Women's World Cup 2027 does not have a confirmed host nation, with four contenders who have expressed an interest in hosting the tournament.

Belgium/Germany/Netherlands

South Africa

Brazil

Mexico/United States

Nations can submit formal bids on 8th December 2023 before a process of inspections and walking through plans with FIFA officials.

The host nation will be unveiled on 17th May 2024.

