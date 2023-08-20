A total prize fund of $152m (£126m) has been made available by FIFA, with individual players and overall teams set to earn prize money depending on how far teams progress.

England's Lionesses have guaranteed a solid wedge of cash for their exploits Down Under, but how much will they earn?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up how much prize money is on offer at the Women's World Cup 2023.

Women's World Cup prize money 2023

Players

Champions: $270k (£212k)

Runners-up: $195k (£153k)

Third: $180k (£141k)

Fourth: $165k (£130k)

Quarter-finals: $90k (£70k)

Round of 16: $60k (£47k)

Group stage: $30k (£24k)

Teams

Champions: $4.3m (£3.4m)

Runners-up: $3m (£2.4m)

Third: $2.6m (£2.0m)

Fourth: $2.5m (£1.9m)

Quarter-finals: $2.2m (£1.7m)

Round of 16: $1.9m (£1.4m)

Group stage: $1.6m (£1.2m)

