Women's World Cup 2023 prize money: How much could Lionesses earn?
Your complete guide to Women's World Cup prize money in 2023.
The Women's World Cup 2023 is almost over with the final showdown between England and Spain set to capture the attention of football fans across the world.
Players are battling it out for glory and a place in their nation's sporting identity, but it's also their way to make a living with a big pay day on offer for the eventual champions.
A total prize fund of $152m (£126m) has been made available by FIFA, with individual players and overall teams set to earn prize money depending on how far teams progress.
England's Lionesses have guaranteed a solid wedge of cash for their exploits Down Under, but how much will they earn?
RadioTimes.com has rounded up how much prize money is on offer at the Women's World Cup 2023.
Women's World Cup prize money 2023
Players
- Champions: $270k (£212k)
- Runners-up: $195k (£153k)
- Third: $180k (£141k)
- Fourth: $165k (£130k)
- Quarter-finals: $90k (£70k)
- Round of 16: $60k (£47k)
- Group stage: $30k (£24k)
Teams
- Champions: $4.3m (£3.4m)
- Runners-up: $3m (£2.4m)
- Third: $2.6m (£2.0m)
- Fourth: $2.5m (£1.9m)
- Quarter-finals: $2.2m (£1.7m)
- Round of 16: $1.9m (£1.4m)
- Group stage: $1.6m (£1.2m)
