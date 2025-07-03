A host of elite talents have racked up plenty of goals in tournaments down the years, with two stars notching double figures in Euro tournament finals.

Beth Mead is England's highest goalscorer at the Euros despite only playing in one edition prior to 2025.

She struck six times on the way to Euro 2022 glory with England and could make a dash to become the all-time top scorer in tournament history by the end of the month.

RadioTimes.com brings you the top scorers in Women's European Championships history.

Who has scored most goals at the Women's Euro?

Inka Grings and Birgit Prinz are joint top scorers in Women's Euro history with 10 goals each for Germany.

Prinz notched her strikes over five tournaments between 1995 and 2009, while Grings netted 10 in just two competitions – 2005 and 2009.

Inka Grings (GER) – 10 goals Birgit Prinz (GER) – 10 goals Carolina Morace (ITA) – 8 goals Heidi Mohr (GER) – 8 goals Lotta Schelin (SWE) – 8 goals Hanna Ljungberg (SWE) – 6 goals Beth Mead (ENG) – 6 goals Alexandra Popp (GER) – 6 goals

Who has scored most goals in a single Women's Euro tournament?

Three players have scored six goals in a single Euros, but nobody has broken through that milestone.

As mentioned, Beth Mead struck six at Euro 2022, so did Alexandra Popp, who scored twice in the semi-finals to defeat France.

Finally, Inka Grings scored six of her 10 goals at Euro 2009 in Finland.

