The rules concerning substitutions have developed in recent years – in part due to the ever-intensifying schedule.

As a result, managers have more opportunities to turn to their bench in the hope of changing games, protecting leads, or just adding some fresh legs at the tournament in Switzerland this summer.

So, what are the Women's Euro 2025 substitution rules? RadioTimes.com is here to bring you everything you need to know.

How many substitutes are allowed at Women's Euro 2025?

A total of five substitutions per team will be permitted in matches at Women's Euro 2025.

The managers are restricted to when they can turn to the bench, however, as each team is permitted a maximum of three stoppages in play to make changes.

Players introduced at half-time, between full-time and extra-time, or at the break during extra-time do not count towards the number of substitution windows.

How Women's Euro 2025 subs work in extra time

An additional substitute is allowed if a game goes to extra time, with unused substitutes and substitution opportunities ticking over to the further 30 minutes.

For example, if England have only used two substitutes in a knockout game and it goes to extra time, then Sarina Wiegman will have four more available.

How many players are allowed on the bench at Women's Euro 2025?

Managers are allowed to name 23 players in their squads for Women's Euro 2025.

That means a maximum of 12 subs will be available on each bench.

