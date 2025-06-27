Switzerland is no stranger to major international tournaments having staged the men's Euro 2004 – scene of Wayne Rooney's legendary breakthrough competition – over two decades ago.

Where is Women's Euro 2025 held?

Women's Euro 2025 will be held across Switzerland with eight stadiums scattered across eight host cities.

The largest stadium is St Jakob-Park at almost 36,000 capacity, while Sion boasts the smallest ground with Stade de Tourbillon able to permit just under 10,000 fans.

Women's Euro 2025 host cities and stadiums

The opening game will be staged at Arena Thun in Thun, while the final will be held at St Jakub-Park in Basel.

Basel – St. Jakob-Park: 35,689

– St. Jakob-Park: 35,689 Bern – Stadion Wankdorf: 32,997

– Stadion Wankdorf: 32,997 Geneva – Stade de Genève: 30,950

– Stade de Genève: 30,950 Zurich – Stadion Letzigrund: 24,186

– Stadion Letzigrund: 24,186 St. Gallen – Arena St. Gallen: 18,251

– Arena St. Gallen: 18,251 Lucerne – Allmend Stadion Luzern: 16,496

– Allmend Stadion Luzern: 16,496 Thun – Arena Thun: 10,187

– Arena Thun: 10,187 Sion – Stade de Tourbillon: 9,570

