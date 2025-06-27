Where is Women's Euro 2025 held? Stadiums and host cities
We bring you all the information about where Women's Euro 2025 will be held.
It's almost here. Women's Euro 2025 goes ahead imminently with 16 of the finest European teams set to jet into Switzerland for the pinnacle event of continental women's football.
England and Wales represent the home nations on the mainland, while Spain head into the competition as pre-tournament favourites.
Switzerland is no stranger to major international tournaments having staged the men's Euro 2004 – scene of Wayne Rooney's legendary breakthrough competition – over two decades ago.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the location of Women's Euro 2025.
Where is Women's Euro 2025 held?
Women's Euro 2025 will be held across Switzerland with eight stadiums scattered across eight host cities.
The largest stadium is St Jakob-Park at almost 36,000 capacity, while Sion boasts the smallest ground with Stade de Tourbillon able to permit just under 10,000 fans.
Women's Euro 2025 host cities and stadiums
The opening game will be staged at Arena Thun in Thun, while the final will be held at St Jakub-Park in Basel.
- Basel – St. Jakob-Park: 35,689
- Bern – Stadion Wankdorf: 32,997
- Geneva – Stade de Genève: 30,950
- Zurich – Stadion Letzigrund: 24,186
- St. Gallen – Arena St. Gallen: 18,251
- Lucerne – Allmend Stadion Luzern: 16,496
- Thun – Arena Thun: 10,187
- Sion – Stade de Tourbillon: 9,570
