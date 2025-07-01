There may be some chopping and changing throughout the tournament depending on whether England and Wales progress, as well as which matches will be most interesting in the final round of the group stage.

However, we're on hand to guide you along the way.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details for listening to Women's Euro 2025 on radio this summer.

Women's Euro 2025 on radio

Fans can tune in for extensive radio coverage of Women's Euro 2025 via BBC and talkSPORT this summer.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. Radio 5 Sports Extra is only available on DAB radio, online or via the BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check their official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages.

Listen to Women's Euro 2025 online

You can listen to every match broadcast on BBC via BBC Sounds online and through the app. This includes matches on Radio 5 Live and Radio 5 Sports Extra.

This is the easiest way to tune in to listen, with coverage available on a host of devices from laptops and computers to portable devices such as smartphones and tablets.

talkSPORT is available via its website and through the talkSPORT app, also available on a range of mobile devices.

Women's Euro 2025 radio schedule

All UK time. Subject to change.

Group stage

Wednesday 2nd July

Group A: Iceland v Finland (5pm, Thun) BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra / talkSPORT

Group A: Switzerland v Norway (8pm, Basel) BBC Radio 5 Live

Thursday 3rd July

Group B: Belgium v Italy (5pm, Sion)

Group B: Spain v Portugal (8pm, Bern) BBC Radio 5 Live

Friday 4th July

Group C: Denmark v Sweden (5pm, Geneva) BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra

Group C: Germany v Poland (8pm, St Gallen) BBC Radio 5 Live

Saturday 5th July

Group D: Wales v Netherlands (5pm, Lucerne) BBC Radio 5 Live / talkSPORT

Group D: France v England (8pm, Zurich) BBC Radio 5 Live / talkSPORT

Sunday 6th July

Group A: Norway v Finland (5pm, Sion) BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra

Group A: Switzerland v Iceland (8pm, Bern) BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra

Monday 7th July

Group B: Spain v Belgium (5pm, Thun) BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra

Group B: Portugal v Italy (8pm, Geneva) BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra

Tuesday 8th July

Group C: Germany v Denmark (5pm, Basel) BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra

Group C: Poland v Sweden (8pm, Lucerne) BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra

Wednesday 9th July

Group D: England v Netherlands (5pm, Zurich) BBC Radio 5 Live / talkSPORT

Group D: France v Wales (8pm, St Gallen) BBC Radio 5 Live / talkSPORT

Thursday 10th July

Group A: Norway v Iceland (8pm, Thun) BBC Radio 5 Live

Group A: Finland v Switzerland (8pm, Geneva)

Friday 11th July

Group B: Portugal v Belgium (8pm, Sion)

Group B: Italy v Spain (8pm, Bern)

Saturday 12th July

Group C: Poland v Denmark (8pm, Lucerne)

Group C: Sweden v Germany (8pm, Zurich)

Sunday 13th July

Group D: England v Wales (8pm, St Gallen) BBC Radio 5 Live / talkSPORT

Group D: Netherlands v France (8pm, Basel)

Quarter-finals

Wednesday 16th July

QF1: Winner Group A v Runner‑up Group B (8pm, Geneva) BBC Radio 5 Live

Thursday 17th July

QF3: Winner Group C v Runner‑up Group D (8pm, Zurich) BBC Radio 5 Live

Friday 18th July

QF2: Winner Group B v Runner‑up Group A (8pm, Bern) BBC Radio 5 Live

Saturday 19th July

QF4: Winner Group D v Runner‑up Group C (8pm, Basel) BBC Radio 5 Live

Semi-finals

Tuesday 22nd July

SF1: Winner QF3 v Winner QF1 (8pm, Lucerne) BBC Radio 5 Live / talkSPORT

Wednesday 23rd July

SF2: Winner QF4 v Winner QF2 (8pm, Zurich) BBC Radio 5 Live / talkSPORT

Final

Sunday 27th July

Final: Winner SF1 v Winner SF2 (5pm, Basel) BBC Radio 5 Live / talkSPORT

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.