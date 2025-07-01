Women's Euro 2025 radio coverage: Listen to live matches on radio and online
Your complete guide to listening to Women's Euro 2025 live on radio and online.
Live football and the radio: a perfect combination.
Every match of Women's Euro 2025 will be shown live on free-to-air TV, and a healthy portion of those matches will also be broadcast via the airwaves.
There may be some chopping and changing throughout the tournament depending on whether England and Wales progress, as well as which matches will be most interesting in the final round of the group stage.
However, we're on hand to guide you along the way.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details for listening to Women's Euro 2025 on radio this summer.
Women's Euro 2025 on radio
Fans can tune in for extensive radio coverage of Women's Euro 2025 via BBC and talkSPORT this summer.
BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. Radio 5 Sports Extra is only available on DAB radio, online or via the BBC Sounds app.
talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check their official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages.
Listen to Women's Euro 2025 online
You can listen to every match broadcast on BBC via BBC Sounds online and through the app. This includes matches on Radio 5 Live and Radio 5 Sports Extra.
This is the easiest way to tune in to listen, with coverage available on a host of devices from laptops and computers to portable devices such as smartphones and tablets.
talkSPORT is available via its website and through the talkSPORT app, also available on a range of mobile devices.
Women's Euro 2025 radio schedule
All UK time. Subject to change.
Group stage
Wednesday 2nd July
- Group A: Iceland v Finland (5pm, Thun) BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra / talkSPORT
- Group A: Switzerland v Norway (8pm, Basel) BBC Radio 5 Live
Thursday 3rd July
- Group B: Belgium v Italy (5pm, Sion)
- Group B: Spain v Portugal (8pm, Bern) BBC Radio 5 Live
Friday 4th July
- Group C: Denmark v Sweden (5pm, Geneva) BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra
- Group C: Germany v Poland (8pm, St Gallen) BBC Radio 5 Live
Saturday 5th July
- Group D: Wales v Netherlands (5pm, Lucerne) BBC Radio 5 Live / talkSPORT
- Group D: France v England (8pm, Zurich) BBC Radio 5 Live / talkSPORT
Sunday 6th July
- Group A: Norway v Finland (5pm, Sion) BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra
- Group A: Switzerland v Iceland (8pm, Bern) BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra
Monday 7th July
- Group B: Spain v Belgium (5pm, Thun) BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra
- Group B: Portugal v Italy (8pm, Geneva) BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra
Tuesday 8th July
- Group C: Germany v Denmark (5pm, Basel) BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra
- Group C: Poland v Sweden (8pm, Lucerne) BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra
Wednesday 9th July
- Group D: England v Netherlands (5pm, Zurich) BBC Radio 5 Live / talkSPORT
- Group D: France v Wales (8pm, St Gallen) BBC Radio 5 Live / talkSPORT
Thursday 10th July
- Group A: Norway v Iceland (8pm, Thun) BBC Radio 5 Live
- Group A: Finland v Switzerland (8pm, Geneva)
Friday 11th July
- Group B: Portugal v Belgium (8pm, Sion)
- Group B: Italy v Spain (8pm, Bern)
Saturday 12th July
- Group C: Poland v Denmark (8pm, Lucerne)
- Group C: Sweden v Germany (8pm, Zurich)
Sunday 13th July
- Group D: England v Wales (8pm, St Gallen) BBC Radio 5 Live / talkSPORT
- Group D: Netherlands v France (8pm, Basel)
Quarter-finals
Wednesday 16th July
- QF1: Winner Group A v Runner‑up Group B (8pm, Geneva) BBC Radio 5 Live
Thursday 17th July
- QF3: Winner Group C v Runner‑up Group D (8pm, Zurich) BBC Radio 5 Live
Friday 18th July
- QF2: Winner Group B v Runner‑up Group A (8pm, Bern) BBC Radio 5 Live
Saturday 19th July
- QF4: Winner Group D v Runner‑up Group C (8pm, Basel) BBC Radio 5 Live
Semi-finals
Tuesday 22nd July
- SF1: Winner QF3 v Winner QF1 (8pm, Lucerne) BBC Radio 5 Live / talkSPORT
Wednesday 23rd July
- SF2: Winner QF4 v Winner QF2 (8pm, Zurich) BBC Radio 5 Live / talkSPORT
Final
Sunday 27th July
- Final: Winner SF1 v Winner SF2 (5pm, Basel) BBC Radio 5 Live / talkSPORT
